Alex Bregman‘s free agency has captivated MLB fans, with speculation swirling about where the talented infielder will land next. Among the teams vying for his signature, the Boston Red Sox have positioned themselves as a strong contender, aiming to bolster their lineup with Bregman’s proven versatility and elite skills.

Amid growing speculation, Red Sox manager Alex Cora has offered intriguing insights into Bregman’s potential role with the team, envisioning him as an elite second baseman.

“Alex was a Gold Glover at third base, and we all know that. But in 2017, I had a conversation with him—he needed to play third because there was Correa and Altuve,” Cora shared via MLB Network.

“But I’ve always envisioned Alex as a Gold Glove-caliber second baseman. You know, his size, the way he moves—it always felt like he could thrive at second base. That said, he’s played third base at a high level, so we’ll see where he ends up.” Cora added.

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora looks on during the sixth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on September 08, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Why second base? Cora’s vision for Bregman

Cora’s perspective highlights Bregman’s versatility and natural skillset. While Bregman has excelled as a third baseman throughout his MLB career, his early days in the minors showcased his ability to shine at second base. With excellent range, a strong arm, and the knack for making highlight-reel plays, Alex Bregman could transition seamlessly to the position.

The Red Sox have faced challenges at second base in recent seasons, making it a rotational spot in the lineup. Adding a player of Bregman’s caliber could not only shore up the team’s defense but also create a more balanced and dynamic lineup.

The Red Sox dilemma: A puzzle to solve

If Bregman lands in Boston, questions about Rafael Devers‘ role will inevitably arise. Devers, the Red Sox’s current third baseman, is a cornerstone of the team. Would Devers shift to another position to accommodate Bregman? Or could Bregman’s versatility allow the team to explore creative options?

Bregman’s decision: The offseason’s most anticipated move

Bregman’s choice of his next team is shaping up to be one of the offseason’s most closely followed storylines. With several MLB teams reportedly in the mix, the Red Sox will need to present a compelling case to secure the All-Star infielder’s services. Whether at third base or second, Bregman’s next chapter promises to be one of the most impactful moves of the winter.

