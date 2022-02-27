With his future still up in the air due to the lockout, we take a look at the top 3 most likely destinations for superstar shortstop Carlos Correa. Check them out here!

It's been a slow couple of months in the baseball world due to Major League Baseball's lockout. Free agency is on hold, there hasn't been much progress in the CBA talks, and the season is likely to be delayed.

But that doesn't mean that we've forgotten about some of the biggest stories of the offseason. Carlos Correa gauged plenty of interest around the league before the lockout and he should have plenty of offers on his table once it's lifted.

Correa is reportedly looking for a deal that could go as high as $330 million and judging by recent market value, he might as well get just that. But, who has a realistic chance to sign him? Let's break it down.

MLB Rumors: The 3 Most Likely Destinations For Carlos Correa

3. New York Yankees

Correa is far from a fan favorite in the Bronx and he's often talked smack to and about the New York Yankees. But the Evil Empire still needs an answer at shortstop and signing him would finally allow them to move Gleyber Torres to second base.

The Yankees had issues scoring runs that didn't come from dingers and Correa's contact and base-running could certainly help in that regard. He's also one of the best defenders in his position, which was one of the biggest issues they dealt with all season long.

2. Seattle Mariners

Against all odds and completely out of the blue, the Seattle Mariners were on the verge of putting an end to their playoff drought last season. That gave the front office hope for what's to come and the young core they've put together.

The Mariners have plenty of cash to spare in the offseason and are reportedly seeking a top-tier name to cap off their new project. If money's what's on Correa's mind, then this should be a no-brainer for him.

1. Houston Astros

Even though most people speculated that Correa would leave his team, there's been some new hope after spotting him hanging out with Houston Astros teammates. That, assuming they stop lowballing him.

The Astros were reportedly hesitant to sign him to a six-year deal and would only be willing to offer him $160 million. But now that he's hired Scott Boras, fans expect him to work his magic and get a deal done rather sooner than later.