Copa del Rey

Where to watch Barbastro vs Barcelona live in the USA: 2024/2025 Copa del Rey

Barbastro face Barcelona in the 2024/2025 Copa del Rey round of 32. Fans in the United States can tune in to catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both television and streaming platforms.

Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona
© David Ramos/Getty ImagesRobert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona

By Leonardo Herrera

Barbastro will face off against Barcelona in the 2024/2025 Copa del Rey round of 32, promising an exciting matchup as both teams look to gain crucial points. Fans in the USA can find complete viewing options, including channel listings and streaming guides, to catch all the action live.

Barcelona‘s start to 2025 is shaping up to be a whirlwind, with recent underwhelming results on the pitch compounded by off-field distractions, including the ongoing situation with Dani Olmo. Adding to the chaos, the Catalan giants face Barbastro in the Copa del Rey round of 32.

Though Barbastro hails from Spain’s fifth-tier Third Federation, they’ve already stunned Espanyol, a top-flight side, and could capitalize on Barcelona’s shaky morale to pull off a historic upset.

When will the Barbastro vs Barcelona match be played?

Barbastro will play against Barcelona in the 2024/2025 Copa del Rey round of 32 this Saturday, January 4, with kickoff set for 1:00 PM (ET).

Barbastro vs Barcelona: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch Barbastro vs Barcelona in the USA

Catch this 2024-25 Copa del Rey clash between Barbastro and Barcelona live in the USA on ESPN+.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

