Where to watch Golden State Warriors vs Indiana Pacers live for free in the USA: 2024 NBA regular season game

Golden State Warriors will face Indiana Pacers in a 2024 NBA regular season game. Get all the details on when, where, and how to catch this must-watch game live in the USA.

Stephen Curry (C) of Golden State Warriors
Stephen Curry (C) of Golden State Warriors

By Leonardo Herrera

Golden State Warriors will play against Indiana Pacers in an exciting 2024 NBA regular-season clash. Fans can catch every moment of this high-energy matchup, from the opening tip to the final buzzer, with game times and streaming options available here.

[Watch Golden State Warriors vs Indiana Pacers live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

After their win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Golden State Warriors snapped a road losing streak and moved into seventh place with a 15-12 record, just one game behind the 16-12 Los Angeles Lakers. Led by Steph Curry, the Warriors are focused on securing a playoff spot and will need to keep winning to stay in contention.

Their next challenge comes against the Indiana Pacers, who are also in the playoff hunt in the Eastern Conference. With a 14-15 record, the Pacers are close to the 13-13 Miami Heat but know they need more victories to stay in the race.

When will the Golden State Warriors vs Indiana Pacers match be played?

Golden State Warriors take on Indiana Pacers this Monday, December 23, in a 2024 NBA regular season game. The game will start at 10:00 PM (ET).

Obi Toppin of the Indiana Pacers – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Obi Toppin of the Indiana Pacers

Golden State Warriors vs Indiana Pacers: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Indiana Pacers in the USA

Catch the 2024 NBA regular season matchup between Golden State Warriors and Indiana Pacers in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: NBA TV.

