Where to watch Nebraska vs Hawaii live in the USA: 2024 College Basketball

Nebraska take on Hawaii in an exciting 2024 College Basketball showdown, with fans able to catch all the action from start to finish. Game times and streaming options for this high-energy matchup are available here, ensuring you won’t miss a moment of the intense competition.

Hawaii face Nebraska after Gytis Nemeiksa’s 56.5% shooting helped the Rainbow Warriors beat Charlotte 78-61. Nemeiksa leads Hawaii with 15.0 points per game, and the team is 7-1 at home. The Warriors rank sixth in the Big West with 33.4 rebounds per game, led by Tanner Christensen’s 7.6 boards, and average 7.3 three-pointers per game.

Nebraska, 1-1 on the road, ranks third in the Big Ten in defensive rebounds, with Berke Buyuktuncel grabbing 4.3 per game. Brice Williams leads the Cornhuskers with 17.9 points per game on 48.6% shooting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Nebraska vs Hawaii match be played?

Nebraska will take on Hawaii this Monday, December 23, in a 2024 College Basketball matchup. Tip-off is scheduled for 10:30 PM (ET).

Gytis Nemeiksa of Hawaii – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Advertisement

Nebraska vs Hawaii: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

see also NCAAB News: Geno Auriemma claims the NIL era forced Coach K to retire

How to watch Nebraska vs Hawaii in the USA

Catch all the action of this 2024 College Basketball matchup between Nebraska and Hawaii in the USA on ESPN2.