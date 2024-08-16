Dodgers receive harsh self-criticism from Shohei Ohtani's teammate

Shohei Ohtani's Los Angeles Dodgers are aiming to return to winning form in MLB and receive self-critical feedback from a key player who is eager to contribute to the team's success.

The Los Angeles Dodgers‘ Jack Flaherty, a teammate of Japan’s Shohei Ohtani, showed an unusual level of self-criticism after his team’s loss to the Brewers. The pitcher acknowledged that he must improve his starting performance in games to go deeper into innings and provide more support to the bullpen.

Flaherty, who came to Los Angeles from the Detroit Tigers, has shown solid performance since his arrival. However, the right-hander is looking to reach an even higher level and believes that a better start to his outings will be key to achieving this goal.

The 28-year-old pitcher stressed the importance of a good start in his appearances. He acknowledged that in his last three starts with the Dodgers, he has not gotten off to an optimal start, which has affected his ability to go deep into the game.

What was Jack Flaherty’s self-criticism?

Flaherty’s final statistic may not look terrible, but he admitted one area in need of improvement after the game, SportsNet LA reported. “Still want to end up going deeper (in the game),” Flaherty said. “Put less stress on the bullpen. Those guys have been nails. Want to get deeper into the game.”

Jack Flaherty #0 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws a pitch in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on August 15, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Flaherty admitted that he must prepare better to have the best possible chance to go deep into games. “I’ve got to get out of the gates better,” Flaherty said. “I haven’t done a good job of that at all in the first three starts since I’ve been here,” Flaherty added.

Dodgers look to rebound in St. Louis

The loss to the Brewers left a bitter taste in the mouth of the Dodgers, who were looking to complete a string of four consecutive wins in Milwaukee. However, the Brewers managed to level the series and avoid the sweep. The Angels will now travel to St. Louis to face the Cardinals in a three-game series. The goal will be to get back to winning ways and avoid a losing streak.

Flaherty, key to Dodger’s aspirations

Jack Flaherty’s ability to go deep into games will be critical for the Dodgers as they battle for the title. A solid performance from the right-handed pitcher can take pressure off the bullpen and provide more stability for the team.

Dodger fans will be hoping that Flaherty can overcome this minor slump and return to the level shown in Detroit. His success will be crucial to the team’s second half of the season.