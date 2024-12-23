Where to watch Las Vegas Knights vs Anaheim Ducks for free in the USA: 2024 NHL Regular Season Game

Las Vegas Golden Knights are set to take on the Anaheim Ducks in an exciting matchup during the 2024 NHL regular season. Here’s all the essential information, including game start details and streaming options for USA fans, ensuring you catch all the action.

The Las Vegas Knights are determined to maintain their position near the top of the standings. Riding the momentum of three consecutive wins, they’ve climbed to 47 points, securing second place in the Western Conference and the top spot in their division.

Their next challenge comes against the Anaheim Ducks, who recently snapped a losing streak with a win but remain near the bottom of the Pacific Division. While the Ducks are heavy underdogs, they’ll be aiming for an upset to boost their struggling season.

When will the Las Vegas Knights vs Anaheim Ducks match be played?

Las Vegas Golden Knights face Anaheim Ducks in a 2024 NHL regular-season matchup on Monday, December 23. The game is scheduled to begin at 10:00 PM (ET).

Trevor Zegras of Anaheim Ducks – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Las Vegas Knights vs Anaheim Ducks: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Las Vegas Knights vs Anaheim Ducks in the USA

This NHL showdown between the Las Vegas Knights and Anaheim Ducks will be available for live streaming on Fubo, which offers a free trial. Fans can also tune in to watch the game on ESPN+.