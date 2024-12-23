Anthony Edwards receives heavy fine after harshly criticizing referees in Timberwolves’ lost

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards didn’t hold back when discussing the officiating following his team’s defeat to the Golden State Warriors. The NBA swiftly responded to Edwards’ comments, slapping him with a heavy fine for his remarks.

After Edwards declared that the referees “are f— terrible” and criticized them harshly, the NBA fined him $75,000 for public criticism of the officiating and using inappropriate and profane language.

The NBA issued a statement, saying: “Anthony Edwards has been fined $75,000 for public criticism of the officiating and using inappropriate and profane language, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. Edwards’ comments came during postgame media availability following the Timberwolves’ 113-103 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Dec. 21 at Target Center.”

This isn’t the first time Edwards has been penalized for his comments on officiating. In January of the previous season, he was fined $40,000 for similar remarks about the referees.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts to a call during the second half of a preseason game against the Chicago Bulls. (IMAGO / Icon Sportswire)

Edwards’ fines this season

This latest fine brings Edwards’ total fines for the season to $135,000. In November, Edwards was fined $35,000 for flipping off a fan during the Timberwolves’ win over the Sacramento Kings. A few weeks later, he was fined $25,000 for using “profane language” in a postgame interview when speaking about his teammates.

Edwards’ comments on the referees

Following the Timberwolves’ loss to the Warriors, Edwards did not hold back when discussing the officiating. “They’re just sensitive and they’re terrible,” Edwards said. “They never give us the [benefit of the doubt], they penalize me and [Julius Randle] for being stronger every night, don’t get no calls. That’s how I feel about the officials. Every game that we play.”

“I get penalized for being stronger than my opponent,” he continued. “So they give them the benefit of the doubt. They bump me the same way they bump everybody else, and I never get the calls. I don’t know what’s gotta go down, but something’s gotta happen, because that s— is terrible.”