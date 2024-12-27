Where to watch Texas A&M vs USC live for free in the USA: 2024 SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Texas A&M and USC will face each other in what will be the 2024 SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl. Fans nationwide can stay informed with all the essential details, including the official game date, kickoff time, and streaming options, ensuring they’re ready to catch every moment of this highly anticipated matchup.

The USC Trojans are set to face the Texas A&M Aggies in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl, with both teams eager to cap off their 2024 campaigns on a high note. USC, a 3.5-point underdog with a 6-6 record, will look to pull off an upset against the 8-4 Aggies.

The game is expected to be a high-scoring affair, with the over/under set at 51.5 points. Both teams entered the season with lofty goals but fell short, each having spent time ranked in the top 10-11. As they look to end the year on a positive note, they’re focused on building momentum heading into the offseason.

When will the Texas A&M vs USC match be played?

Texas A&M play against USC this Friday, December 27th, in the highly anticipated 2024 SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl. The game will kick off at 7:30 PM (ET).

Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Texas A&M vs USC: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Texas A&M vs USC in the USA

Catch the 2024 college football clash between Texas A&M and USC live on Fubo (free trial). Alternatively, you can tune in to ESPN.