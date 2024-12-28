MLB Rumors: Yankees' roster shake-up could lead to another star departure after Gleyber Torres

The departure of Gleyber Torres to the Detroit Tigers has marked a significant shift in the New York Yankees‘ offseason strategy. With the second baseman gone, the MLB team now faces the challenge of reconfiguring its infield and making critical decisions about its roster’s future.

However, Torres’ exit might not be the only shake-up for New York Yankees fans. According to FanSided’s Zachary Rotman, the Yankees could also consider moving on from outfielder Alex Verdugo.

“Fortunately for Yankees fans who were sick of Verdugo by the time the season ended, his spot on the roster has been replaced,” Rotman wrote. “They did lose Soto but replaced his spot on the roster with Cody Bellinger, who is expected to be the team’s starting center fielder.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Aaron Judge is slated to move back to right field, and now is the time for Jasson Domínguez to get his shot as the team’s left fielder. The Yankees could conceivably bring Verdugo back to fill a bench spot, but they already have Trent Grisham on the roster,” Rotman added.

Alex Verdugo #24 of the New York Yankees gestures as he runs the bases after his fourth inning two run home run against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium on September 09, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Advertisement

A High Cost for a Supporting Role

With Verdugo projected to sign a four-year, $60 million contract, according to Spotrac, the likelihood of the Yankees retaining him for a secondary role seems slim. Paying nearly $15 million annually for a bench player would be an extravagant expense Yankees management is unlikely to entertain.

Advertisement

see also MLB Rumors: Yankees target three-time batting champion in potential trade

The arrival of Cody Bellinger and the anticipated promotion of Jasson Domínguez have effectively displaced Verdugo from the starting lineup, significantly reducing his playing opportunities. With Trent Grisham already set as the backup left fielder, Verdugo’s role has been minimized.

Advertisement

A New Direction for the Yankees

The team is focusing on youth and emerging talent, aiming to rejuvenate the roster and build a competitive squad for the future. This commitment to developing young players signals a clear direction for the Yankees as they work to regain dominance in MLB.