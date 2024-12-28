The Detroit Tigers are reportedly still exploring the possibility of signing third baseman Alex Bregman, even after acquiring Gleyber Torres. While Torres’ arrival might seem to close the door on Bregman, the Tigers continue to view him as a potential upgrade to their infield for the upcoming MLB season.

However, negotiations have hit a standstill. According to Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, Bregman, represented by agent Scott Boras, is seeking a $200 million contract—an amount the Tigers are reportedly unwilling to match.

“Bregman, a nine-year MLB veteran who is represented by agent Scott Boras, has sought a $200 million contract in free agency, but the Tigers have been unwilling to meet that demand. The two sides are exploring the possibility of finding middle ground, according to a source,” Petzold reported.

A Potential Boost for the Tigers

Adding Alex Bregman would provide a significant boost to the Tigers’ lineup. The veteran infielder, a two-time World Series champion with the Houston Astros, would bring a combination of leadership, experience, and reliable offensive production. His familiarity with Tigers manager AJ Hinch, who managed Bregman during his time with the Astros, is another factor in his favor.

Still, the hefty price tag attached to Bregman represents a challenge. The Tigers must carefully weigh whether his potential impact on the field and in the clubhouse justifies the substantial financial commitment.

Competition for Bregman Heats Up

The Tigers are not the only team vying for Bregman’s services. According to reports, other teams such as the Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox, and New York Yankees have also expressed interest in the talented infielder.

With a career .272 batting average and a .366 OBP, Bregman’s consistent offensive production and MLB postseason experience make him a sought-after player in free agency. As competition intensifies, the Tigers will need to determine whether they can find common ground with Bregman—or risk losing him to one of their rivals.