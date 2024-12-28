Trending topics:
MLB

MLB Rumors: Tigers reportedly hesitant to match Alex Bregman's $200 million contract request

Could Alex Bregman be the missing piece for the Tigers? Detroit explores a bold move to boost their World Series hopes in MLB.

Alex Bregman #2 of the Houston Astros celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting solo home run against Jordan Montgomery #52 of the Texas Rangers during the first inning in Game Five of the American League Championship Series at Globe Life Field on October 20, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.
© Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty ImagesAlex Bregman #2 of the Houston Astros celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting solo home run against Jordan Montgomery #52 of the Texas Rangers during the first inning in Game Five of the American League Championship Series at Globe Life Field on October 20, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.

By Alexander Rosquez

The Detroit Tigers are reportedly still exploring the possibility of signing third baseman Alex Bregman, even after acquiring Gleyber Torres. While Torres’ arrival might seem to close the door on Bregman, the Tigers continue to view him as a potential upgrade to their infield for the upcoming MLB season.

However, negotiations have hit a standstill. According to Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, Bregman, represented by agent Scott Boras, is seeking a $200 million contract—an amount the Tigers are reportedly unwilling to match.

Bregman, a nine-year MLB veteran who is represented by agent Scott Boras, has sought a $200 million contract in free agency, but the Tigers have been unwilling to meet that demand. The two sides are exploring the possibility of finding middle ground, according to a source,” Petzold reported.

Advertisement

A Potential Boost for the Tigers

Adding Alex Bregman would provide a significant boost to the Tigers’ lineup. The veteran infielder, a two-time World Series champion with the Houston Astros, would bring a combination of leadership, experience, and reliable offensive production. His familiarity with Tigers manager AJ Hinch, who managed Bregman during his time with the Astros, is another factor in his favor.

Advertisement

Still, the hefty price tag attached to Bregman represents a challenge. The Tigers must carefully weigh whether his potential impact on the field and in the clubhouse justifies the substantial financial commitment.

15 MLB&#039;s highest-paid coaches: Dugout dynasties with sky-high salaries

see also

15 MLB's highest-paid coaches: Dugout dynasties with sky-high salaries

Competition for Bregman Heats Up

The Tigers are not the only team vying for Bregman’s services. According to reports, other teams such as the Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox, and New York Yankees have also expressed interest in the talented infielder.

Advertisement

With a career .272 batting average and a .366 OBP, Bregman’s consistent offensive production and MLB postseason experience make him a sought-after player in free agency. As competition intensifies, the Tigers will need to determine whether they can find common ground with Bregman—or risk losing him to one of their rivals.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

ALSO READ

Warriors coach Steve Kerr takes a subtle dig at Kings organization after Mike Brown’s firing
NBA

Warriors coach Steve Kerr takes a subtle dig at Kings organization after Mike Brown’s firing

NBA News: Nikola Jokic surprises fans with candid comments after Nuggets' loss
NBA

NBA News: Nikola Jokic surprises fans with candid comments after Nuggets' loss

Where to watch BYU vs Colorado live for free in the USA: 2024 Valero Alamo Bowl
College Football

Where to watch BYU vs Colorado live for free in the USA: 2024 Valero Alamo Bowl

MLB News: Gleyber Torres breaks silence on Yankees' free agency offer after signing ith Tigers
MLB

MLB News: Gleyber Torres breaks silence on Yankees' free agency offer after signing ith Tigers

Better Collective Logo