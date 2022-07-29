The Los Angeles Angels could make Japenese superstar Shohei Ohtani available in trade talks. Here, we discuss the three teams that could make a move for him.

What seemed impossible months ago could now become a reality. Some around MLB believe that the Los Angeles Angels could give up and trade Shohei Ohtani before he walks away as a free agent.

Ohtani is reportedly frustrated after another losing season in Anaheim and would favor joining a legit World Series contender. Needless to say, the most unique player in baseball could fetch a historical deal in free agency.

So, there's a real chance the Angels decide to move him right now. What teams could have enough assets to pull off a deal and then sign him to his true market value if that's the case? Let's break it down.

MLB Rumors: 3 Teams That Could Trade For Shohei Ohtani

3. New York Yankees

Hal Steinbrenner hasn't taken the same approach as his father. But the New York Yankees have historically seduced all top-tier players, and it would only be fitting that they work their magic with Ohtani, regardless of how much it costs them.

Ohtani is a generational talent. He could fill two of the Yankees' glaring holes: a top-notch arm for their rotation and another elite slugger. They have prospects like Anthony Volpe and Jasson Dominguez, and Shohei is just 28 years old. The Evil Empire must strike back.

2. Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the new Yankees. They won't hesitate to spend big or swing for the fences to land every star available. Money isn't an issue, and they have an elite farm system full of top-notch prospects to facilitate any transaction.

While the Dodgers are all set at first baseman, they could use a full-time DH or even move Ohtani to the outfield. Also, their pitching staff has been decimated by injuries, so he's also a solid fit there. . So they definitely don't need him, but when has that stopped them?

1. New York Mets

The New York Mets have made some significant transactions as of late. New owner Steve Cohen vowed to make them a perennial World Series contender, and he's got more than enough cash to spare and sign Ohtani to the massive deal he's worthy of.

But more importantly, Mets GM Billy Eppler was the one who signed Ohtani. He built a strong rapport with him and his agents, met him in Japan, and convinced him to join the Halos. That can't be overlooked as Ohtani looks to sign his new contract.