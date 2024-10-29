MLB Video: Anthony Volpe’s grand slam puts Yankees ahead of Dodgers in 3rd inning

Trending topics:
With the bases loaded, the New York Yankees were eager to score. Rizzo struck out, bringing up Anthony Volpe, who hit an impeccable home run to put the Yankees ahead of the Dodgers in Game 4.

Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees steals second in the tenth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game One of the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
By Richard Tovar

The miracle finally happened. The New York Yankees scored a grand slam against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the World Series, thanks to Anthony Volpe in the bottom of the 3rd inning. His hit gave the Yankees renewed hope to stay alive and avoid elimination.

Judge was on third base, Chisholm Jr. on second, and Giancarlo Stanton on first, all waiting for Rizzo to make a play to tie the game, which was 2-1 at that point. But it was shortstop Anthony Volpe who delivered, giving the Yankees their first run of Game 4, then adding four more with his grand slam.

Developing story…

