One of the biggest prizes in sports is the famous World Series trophy. In this article, you will find out the origin of its name, cost, weight, height and history throughout the decades.

The World Series are the most important event of baseball and, of course, there is a winning trophy in accordance to its magnificent history. On 2022, the 118th edition of the Fall Classic is scheduled to be played between Friday, October 28 and Saturday, November 5. The winner of the traditional American League-National League duel will take home the extraordinary trophy.

The New York Yankees are the team which have the most trophies, two of all the trophies awarded throughout history are in Canada (thanks to the 1992 and 1993 Toronto Blue Jays), one year the trophy wasn't handed (1994 because of the MLB strike) and there was a time when the trophy was even damaged at a parade (2018 Boston Red Sox).

If you want to know more about this intriguing baseball jewel, here you will find all the details about the spectacular trophy such as its name, cost, weight, height and history. The 2022 World Series champions will take home one of the most coveted pieces in sports.

World Series: What is the name of the trophy?

The official name is the Commissioner's Trophy and MLB is the only major league in the US and Canada in which the winning trophy is not named after a person. In the NFL is Vince Lombardi, the NHL has Lord Stanley and Larry O'Brien for the NBA. Despite the existence of the trophy since 1967, the prize got its actual name, the Commisioner's Trophy until 1985.

As you may have guessed, the trophy's name origin is, precisely, the commissioner of Major League Baseball. Since he is the one presenting the award to the winning team, the trophy has that special brand.

How much is the cost of the World Series trophy?

The World Series trophy is one of the most emblematic and spectacular because of every detail on it. First, the Commissioner's Trophy features 30 gold-plated flags which represent each team in baseball (American and National leagues). All those flags rise from a base which resembles a baseball, but also, the world. It has baseball seams and latitude lines on it!

Furthermore, the base has engraved the MLB commissioner's signature and has a 24-karat vermeil stitching for that 'world baseball'. If you look closely to the base, you'll find inscribed the famous phrase: 'Presented by the Commissioner of Baseball'. The first World Series trophy, the one awarded in 1967, was designed by Balfour Jewelers and cost $2500. In the last two decades, Tiffany is the company in charge of manufacturing the trophy with a cost nearly of $20k.

World Series trophy: How much is its weight?

The Commissioner's Trophy weighs approximately 30 pounds (almost 14 kg) and is composed of sterling silver. In a very interesting detail, from 1985 until 1996, the trophy with all its weight was presented to the winning team on their locker room. In 1997, the ceremony was moved to the field to assure thousands of fans could see and enjoy the protocol.

What's the height of the World Series trophy?

The Commissioner's Trophy is 24 inches tall (61 cm), but, we have to add approximately 6 inches because of the base (it will be approximately 75 cm total). The design has a diameter of 11 inches (28 cm).

What is the history of the World Series trophy?

Although the World Series began in 1903, a championship trophy was first awarded in 1967 when the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Boston Red Sox. Prior to that year, the tradition was to deliver each player a ring as the greatest symbol of victory (no trophy whatsoever). There are two precedents before the existence of the World Series trophy: the Dauvray Cup (1887-1893) and the Temple Cup (1894-1893 in the National League postseason).