Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs couldn’t maintain their perfect season after a 30-21 loss against the Buffalo Bills. However, they are still the best team in the AFC.

So far, the Chiefs had managed to survive in close games achieving seven of their nine victories with a margin of a touchdown or less. The big difference is that Josh Allen kept the pace until the fourth quarter and, for the first time in 30 games, Steve Spagnuolo’s defense allowed 30 points. A remarkable situation.

Now, the big question is if Mahomes, Andy Reid and the Chiefs could bounce back to win a third consecutive Super Bowl. It’s important to remember that has never happened in NFL history.

Are the Kansas City Chiefs undefeated?

The Kansas City Chiefs are no longer undefeated after that loss against the Bills, but still control their destiny to clinch home field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Patrick Mahomes acknowledged that chasing a perfect season could have been a distraction and now they can focus just one game at a time with no more questions about that subject. That’s why the quarterback sent a clear message to all his teammates.

“This is kind of the point where you start taking off. You start kind of building. You want to do it all season long, but it’s a long season. As we kind of get to this back stretch, you want to be playing your best football going into the playoffs. As you get close to Thanksgiving and everything like that, you want to start showing progression in stuff that we’ve been working on throughout the year. I feel like we’re close of doing that (best version), but we want to keep building and keep getting better so we’re playing our best football by the end of the season.”

What is the Chiefs record right now?

The Chiefs have a 9-1 record as first place in the AFC West. Their next game will be against the Carolina Panthers, but, after that, the schedule has really tough obstacles like the Chargers, Texans, Steelers and Broncos. Mahomes warned about what’s coming next.

“This loss gives you a sense of urgency. We have a lot of veterans who know what we need to do, but, obviously, a loss kind of heightens everybody’s attention to detail. That will be the biggest thing. At the same time, we know it’s a long season. You lose a football game here and there and we just need to learn from that and be better next week.”

