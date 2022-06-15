Bassitt admitted to not being “on the same page” as his catcher Tomas Nido and this atoned for their poor working relationship the last few games.

The New York Mets blanked the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday 4-0, with Chris Bassitt going 8 innings and holding the Brewers to 3 hits and striking out 7 batters. The win improved the Mets to 41-22 and 6-4 in their last ten.

Many MLB pundits stated that the dog days of summer would be the true test for the Mets who have stood firm and are in command of first place in the AL East. The Atlanta Braves who are winners of their last ten are pushing as hard as they can with 5 games back.

Nonetheless the Mets have dominated not only at home but on the road, the club also has their pitching to thank for their impressive record. In the case of pitcher/catcher duo Chris Bassitt and Tomas Nido after a shaky run of form together it was about working out the kinks.

Chris Bassitt and Tomas Nido starting to gel

Bassitt admitted that things were not going well with Nido the last few games as Bassitt had produced a 7.62 ERA in his last five starts. Bassitt stated that it was about talking things through and working on the issues at hand.

“Me and Nido were not on the same page at all,” Bassitt told WFAN. “The more and more I fought, the worse and worse I did. We spent the last week getting to know each other and bettering the game. I just thought the last couple of games we would get on the same page, and it just didn’t happen.”

“I blame myself. And I apologized to Nido and [Patrick] Mazeika. It was such an obvious thing to do, and I just didn’t do it.” Bassitt had been playing with James McCann since arriving to the Mets, but with Nido seemed a bit lost.

“I just think the extra time we had, I was able to completely break down what was going on,” Bassitt said. “When it came to pitching itself, I didn’t make many adjustments there wasn’t much, it’s 100 percent all on me.”