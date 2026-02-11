NY Mets and Blue Jays lead list of teams battling significant injuries as spring training approaches

Two Major League Baseball teams generating significant buzz ahead of the upcoming season are the New York Mets and the Toronto Blue Jays. With notable offseason acquisitions and potential roster enhancements on the horizon, both fan bases are brimming with anticipation.

However, both teams are now encountering early challenges as key players suffered injuries ahead of spring training. They find themselves in company with other teams confronting similar setbacks before the regular season kicks off.

For the Mets, star shortstop Francisco Lindor is expected to miss time, while the Blue Jays will be without the services of Shane Bieber and Anthony Santander during spring training, scheduled to begin next week.

Lindor is sidelined by a hamate injury, a concern shared by players such as Corbin Carroll and Jackson Holliday, though a clear return date has been circulated. Meanwhile, Bieber is dealing with forearm fatigue, and Santander is recovering from labral surgery.

Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets.

Additional notable players expected to miss training due to injuries

Beyond the Blue Jays and Mets, several other franchises will also enter spring training short-handed due to unforeseen injuries, like the Baltimore Orioles and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Notable player absences include:

Arizona Diamondbacks: Corbin Carroll – hamate

NY Mets: Francisco Lindor – hamate

Baltimore Orioles: Jackson Holliday – hamate; Jordan Westburg – oblique

Atlanta Braves: Spencer Schwellenbach – elbow

Houston Astros: Josh Hader – bicep inflammation

Toronto Blue Jays: Shane Bieber – forearm fatigue; Anthony Santander – labral surgery

Detroit Tigers: Reese Olson – shoulder surgery

In addition, the New York Yankees are anticipating the return of Gerrit Cole and Anthony Volpe, who are recovering and expected to rejoin the lineup a couple of months post-Opening Day. The absence of players participating in the World Baseball Classic, set to take place in March, further impacts spring training rosters.

