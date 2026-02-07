MLB Rumors: Blue Jays reportedly consider reunion with two-time World Series champion

The Toronto Blue Jays are gearing up for a promising MLB season after narrowly missing out on a World Series title last year against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Determined to go all the way in the upcoming season, the Blue Jays have made several strategic offseason enhancements and are not stopping there. Reports suggest they are contemplating a high-profile reunion.

According to Tom Ruminski of The Score, the Blue Jays are considering bringing back two-time World Series champion Max Scherzer for the next season. Ruminski notes, “The 41-year-old Scherzer is reportedly back on the Blue Jays’ radar after the club made a late run at Framber Valdez before the left-hander agreed to a deal with the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday.”

Incorporating Scherzer into their rotation would give the Blue Jays an experienced arm, potentially in his final MLB season. His presence could serve as a catalytic force for the team’s ambitions, providing a blend of skill and veteran leadership to motivate Toronto’s players to push for excellence.

Following reports that the Red Sox signed a versatile infielder formerly with the Blue Jays on a $6M deal, Toronto is expected to counter with an announcement potentially featuring Scherzer, alongside other key offseason acquisitions.

Max Scherzer #31 of the Toronto Blue Jays acknowledges.

Blue Jays’ offseason enhancements

With the potential inclusion of Scherzer, the Blue Jays aim to fortify their roster, adding an eighth player that brings wisdom and proficiency to optimize their prospects for a successful 2026 season.

These are the Blue Jays’ key offseason acquisitions:

Dylan Cease (SP)

Kazuma Okamoto (3B/DH)

Cody Ponce (SP)

Tyler Rogers (RP)

Josh Fleming (LHP)

Eloy Jimenez (DH)

Chase Lee (RP)

The Blue Jays are set on a positive trajectory heading into the new season. As they await the commencement of spring training and the World Baseball Classic, anticipation builds for an exciting MLB regular season starting in March.

