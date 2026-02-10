MLB Rumors: Blue Jays face pivotal rotation call on two‑time All‑Star pitcher

The Toronto Blue Jays face a critical decision as Spring Training approaches: the status of two-time All-Star pitcher Jose Berrios in their starting rotation. His role could shape the team’s early season success and determine how the pitching staff is structured for 2026.

Berrios had a mixed 2025 season, pitching to a 4.17 ERA across 31 games, and was left off the Blue Jays’ World Series roster. Despite that, the team still sees him as a potential key contributor in 2026.

MLB insider Jon Morosi shared a report on Berrios’ current standing with the Blue Jays. “The idea right now, Jose Berrios is ready to go for the start of spring training. I was told this today, no restrictions on him from the standpoint of his health to get ready for the Blue Jays,” Morosi said.

Can Berrios reclaim a spot in Toronto’s rotation?

Morosi noted that the only uncertainty is whether a rotation spot will be available. “If he has a solid beginning to spring and is able to start the year healthy, I have to expect… that he does have a claim on a rotation spot, especially when you consider the Jays likely don’t have (Trey) Yesavage penciled in for 180 innings or 190 innings.”

Jose Berrios #17 of the Blue Jays pitches against Boston Red Sox. Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Morosi also mentioned the World Baseball Classic as a possibility: “The one thing I will say with Berrios, it is possible, possible, that even though he was not part of the initial list of Team Puerto Rico pitchers for the Classic, he could still be added to the designated pitching pool, to be added on later rounds if Puerto Rico should advance.”

What’s next for Berrios and the Blue Jays?

If Berrios performs well during spring, the team will monitor his performance closely, balancing health, readiness, and roster needs as they finalize their 2026 pitching staff.

