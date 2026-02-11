MLB Rumors: Expected return dates for Lindor, Holliday, and Carroll revealed under one condition

Nothing disrupts an MLB team’s momentum quite like a key player suffering an injury on the cusp of spring training. The New York Mets with Francisco Lindor, the Baltimore Orioles with Jackson Holliday, and the Arizona Diamondbacks with Corbin Carroll find themselves in this unfortunate predicament, casting a shadow over their preparations for the 2026 MLB season.

In a twist of fate, all three players have sustained injuries to the hamate bone. According to ESPN‘s Jeff Passan, who shared insights on his X account, the decision between surgery or rest will determine their season debuts.

“While the recovery is typically four to six weeks, hitters who undergo surgery often report that their power takes months to fully return,” Passan commented regarding their potential return. Of the three, Holliday faces the possibility of surgery due to a fracture in the bone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Mets, led by Juan Soto, did get a major injury update on a key contributor ahead of the 2026 MLB season. Still, adjustments appear imminent as the team braces for both spring training and potentially Opening Day without key players, with Lindor’s status uncertain.

Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets.

Advertisement

Understanding the hamate bone injury for Carroll, Lindor, and Holliday

Passan expounded on the injury pressing down on these star players: “The hamate bone — potentially sidelining Corbin Carroll, Francisco Lindor, and Jackson Holliday from Opening Day — is a small, hook-shaped bone on the palm beneath the pinky, notorious for its susceptibility to fractures,“ he stated on X.

Advertisement

see also NY Mets, NY Yankees, and Blue Jays reportedly eyeing this available free agent pitchers

This type of injury is common among baseball players, and in this case, MRIs are needed to assess the severity. The results will dictate whether surgery or mere rest will suffice, affecting each player’s timeline. However, Jackson’s injury has already brought disturbing news for the Mets about Lindor.

Advertisement

Exploring replacement options for Lindor, Carroll, and Holliday

The Mets, Diamondbacks, and Orioles anticipate filling these pivotal positions as spring training approaches, addressing both immediate needs and the potential impact on Opening Day for the 2026 MLB season.

Here are the possible alternatives:

Francisco Lindor (New York Mets)

– Bo Bichette, initially projected for third base, will likely shift back to his natural shortstop position.

– Brett Baty could then take over third base, opening opportunities for Jorge Polanco or Mark Vientos at second base or designated hitter.

– Ronny Mauricio is another inside option and could cover shortstop, allowing Bichette to stay comfortable at third base during spring.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jackson Holliday (Baltimore Orioles)

– The Orioles recently acquired Blaze Alexander from the Diamondbacks, positioning him as the frontrunner for second base.

– Jordan Westburg remains a key option at second, though he is recovering from a mild oblique strain.

– Jeremiah Jackson and top prospect Coby Mayo are also considered, depending on Westburg’s recovery and role decisions.

Corbin Carroll (Arizona Diamondbacks)

– An outfield shuffle is expected, with reliance on Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Jake McCarthy to cover the corners.

– Carroll’s absence could pave the way for Jorge Barrosa or Pavin Smith to secure spots on the Opening Day roster.

Advertisement

SurveyWill the Mets, Orioles and Diamondbacks facing the upcoming challenges without their key players? Will the Mets, Orioles and Diamondbacks facing the upcoming challenges without their key players? already voted 0 people