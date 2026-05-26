NY Mets’ Carlos Mendoza sounds alarm after latest loss vs Reds: ‘It’s not early anymore’

Manager Carlos Mendoza addressed the Mets’ ongoing struggles after New York dropped to 10 games under .500 with a loss to the Cincinnati Reds.

The New York Mets continued their difficult stretch Monday night, falling 7-2 to the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field and dropping to 10 games under .500 on the season. Manager Carlos Mendoza addressed the team’s ongoing struggles after the loss, acknowledging that time is beginning to run short for a turnaround.

Following the defeat, Mendoza delivered a blunt assessment of the Mets’ current situation. “It sucks,” Mendoza said after the game via SNY. “I’ve been saying it, it’s not early anymore — we’re not putting ourselves in a good position, obviously. We gotta go out and do it.”

New York has now lost six of its last seven games and continues to struggle offensively, especially with runners in scoring position. The Mets finished 0-for-6 with RISP on Monday and have scored two runs or fewer in five consecutive games, even after the Mets were optimistic about the situations surrounding key players in recent days.

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Mets offense continues to struggle without consistency

The Mets collected nine hits against Cincinnati but once again failed to turn traffic on the bases into meaningful offense. Their inability to hit for power has become one of the team’s biggest issues during this recent skid.

Carlos Mendoza of the Mets signals to the bullpen for a pitching change. Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

“We can sit here and make excuses with some of the guys we’re missing, but we have big-league hitters here and they are struggling,” Mendoza said. “We’re having a hard time putting rallies together, and the biggest thing is our inability to drive the ball out of the park.”

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Marcus Semien provided one of the few bright spots offensively, hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning to end the team’s three-game homerless drought.

Mets face growing pressure as season slips away

Just weeks after showing signs of momentum during the Subway Series, the Mets have quickly fallen back into a difficult position in the NL East standings. Juan Soto missed Monday’s game due to illness, adding another challenge for a lineup that has lacked consistency throughout the season.

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Meanwhile, the team remains stuck in last place as Memorial Day passes and the playoff picture begins taking shape. With the season approaching its one-third mark, the urgency inside the clubhouse is clearly growing as the Mets search for answers before the gap in the standings becomes even more difficult to overcome.