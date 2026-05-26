NY Mets are struggling during the 2026 MLB season, but Freddy Peralta remains confident

Despite the disappointing 2026 MLB season, Freddy Peralta still believes he can win a championship with the New York Mets.

The latest loss suffered by the New York Mets against the Cincinnati Reds raised alarms for Carlos Mendoza. The 2026 MLB season has become an uphill battle in Queens; however, Freddy Peralta still firmly believes he can win a title with this team.

“I want to be on a team that I know is going to put all the effort in getting a championship sooner or later. I feel that way here,” the pitcher sad via Will Sammon.

The latest 7-2 loss against the Reds pushed the Mets even deeper into the bottom of the NL East standings. With a 22-32 record, their aspirations of securing a potential playoff spot are slowly fading away game after game.

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Freddy Peralta’s performance so far

Freddy Peralta’s transition to the New York Mets for the 2026 season has given the rotation a highly reliable, battle-tested presence on the mound. Through his first 11 starts of the campaign, the right-hander has logged a 3-4 record alongside a solid 3.52 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP, racking up 63 strikeouts over 61.1 innings pitched.

Freddy Peralta #51 of the New York Mets.

Crucially, Peralta has managed to remain entirely healthy and free of physical setbacks, serving as a durable workhorse for the pitching staff. While the team navigates a challenging start to the year, his ability to avoid the injured list and consistently take the ball has provided the franchise with essential stability at the top of the rotation.

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New York Mets’ last championship

The New York Mets have a history defined by dramatic highs and prolonged droughts, with their last World Series title dating back to their legendary 1986 championship run, famously sealed by that unforgettable Game 6 walk-off error.

As for the postseason, Queens got its latest taste of October baseball quite recently during their thrilling 2024 playoff appearance, where the team defied expectations as a Wild Card seed and fought their way all the way to the National League Championship Series.