Craig Kimbrel flips from NY Mets to Rays: Does his departure affect New York’s starting rotation?

Amid a disappointing and sluggish start to the regular season, the New York Mets shook up their roster on Tuesday, announcing that veteran reliever Craig Kimbrel has been dealt to the Tampa Bay Rays.

The New York Mets continue to find themselves mired in a deeply disappointing regular season, sitting well below .500 with a 22-32 record. The roster shuffle continued this week as veteran right-hander Craig Kimbrel—who posted a ballooned 6.00 ERA over 14 appearances in New York—elected free agency rather than accepting a minor-league assignment, ultimately pivoting to sign a major-league deal with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The roster move strips the Mets of a highly experienced arm in the bullpen, even if team decision-makers initially felt that stashing him in the minors was the right call. But how does this departure truly impact New York’s overall pitching plans? To put it simply, the current starting rotation remains entirely unaffected by the reliever’s exit.

The frontline starting staff features Freddy Peralta, Christian Scott, Nolan McLean, and Sean Manaea, with David Peterson or Tobias Myers serving as the primary depth options to round out the back end of the rotation. This comes as top pitching prospects like Jonah Tong continue their respective rehabilitation assignments alongside ace Kodai Senga.

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While the Queens faithful is well aware of the team’s struggles during this grueling 2026 MLB season, Peralta remains outwardly confident about the challenges ahead. Moving on from Kimbrel’s inflated ERA might actually hand the Mets an opportunity to stabilize their late-inning production and spark a turnaround.

The Tampa Bay Rays have signed RHP Craig Kimbrel to a major league contract and placed RHP Jesse Scholtens (right wrist strain) on the 15-day IL. Kimbrel will wear No. 46, with bench coach Tomas Francisco switching to No. 41.



The club's 40-man roster is now at 40 players. — Rays Communications (@RaysPR) May 26, 2026

Other players expected to be back for the Mets’ rotation

Beyond the highly anticipated returns of Senga and Tong, several other notable arms are working their way back to the active roster. Southpaw AJ Minter, despite currently languishing on the 60-day injured list, remains on track to serve as a high-leverage option over the final stretch of the season if his throwing program progresses without a hitch.

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Meanwhile, depth starter Clayton Beeter is on the verge of completing his 15-day injured list stint and will provide immediate rotation reinforcement if called upon. Conversely, the news is less promising for high-leverage reliever Clay Holmes, whose recovery timeline is expected to keep him sidelined until at least August.

Projected Rays’ lineup with Kimbrel on it

Shifting focus to Tampa Bay, Kimbrel joins a pitching staff that has already been turning heads across the league with its elite run prevention. The Rays, locked in a fierce American League East battle with the New York Yankees, have successfully secured a battle-tested veteran who can provide crucial depth whenever the late-inning situation demands it.

Here is a breakdown of how the revised Tampa Bay pitching staff shapes up with Kimbrel officially in the mix:

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Shane Baz (RHP) Taj Bradley (RHP) Zack Littell (RHP) Ryan Pepiot (RHP) Craig Kimbrel (RHP)*

*It will depend on other factors, as he could be 7th or 8th in the rotation order.