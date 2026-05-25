NY Mets are optimistic about current situations surrounding Francisco Lindor, Jorge Polanco, among others

Carlos Mendoza hopes to have Francisco Lindor, Jorge Polanco, and several others available for the New York Mets in the coming weeks.

While the New York Mets season has been far from what was expected, injuries have certainly taken a heavy toll in Queens. Prior to the series against the Cincinnati Reds, Carlos Mendoza provided an important injury update regarding key players such as Francisco Lindor, Jorge Polanco, and several others.

“Francisco Lindor has started running and doing baseball activities,” the manager revealed to the press. He also said that A. J. Minter might be activated off the injured list tomorrow or Wednesday.

The outlook surrounding Polanco is also optimistic: “Jorge Polanco is going through a full workout today and will hopefully begin a rehab assignment at some point this week.”

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Carlos Mendoza had high praise for Francisco Alvarez. “Alvarez? I mean this guy is unbelievable. He’s already hitting, doing catching. Like, we were talking about 8 weeks…I’m not sure about that now. You know this guy’s built differently.“

Carlos Mendoza provides updates on the injured Mets:



-Francisco Lindor has started running and doing baseball activities

-There's a "good chance" Jared Young will be activated tomorrow

-A.J. Minter will go through his throwing progression today, could be activated off of IL… pic.twitter.com/JvHmXaSq9t — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) May 25, 2026

Lastly, it was time to address the situation surrounding Kodai Senga, confirming that he was seen throwing a bullpen session and that the goal is for him to make a rehab start on Thursday.

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Injuries, the Mets’ Achilles’ heel

The 2026 MLB season has been incredibly tough on the New York Mets, with a devastating wave of injuries severely derailing the team’s momentum. The roster has faced critical blows, most notably losing star shortstop Francisco Lindor to a left calf strain after he already pushed through the lingering effects of a spring training hamate bone fracture.

To make matters worse, the offense lost major firepower when young catcher Francisco Alvarez suffered a torn right meniscus, while veteran infielder Jorge Polanco has been sidelined for an extended period dealing with a right wrist contusion and persistent Achilles bursitis.

These collective absences have heavily compromised the Mets’ depth, creating a massive void in both defensive stability and offensive production. Without their key foundational pieces in the lineup, the team has noticeably struggled to find consistency, causing them to slide down the standings as they scramble for answers.