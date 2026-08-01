NY Mets’ Francisco Lindor saddened by AJ Minter’s departure, tries to stay away from trade deadline noise

The MLB trade deadline is fast approaching, and the New York Mets have already suffered the departure of AJ Minter to the Minnesota Twins. Francisco Lindor understands that the move will be a significant loss for the team in Queens, although he is trying to stay away from speculation surrounding other potential departures.

“It’s only human nature to be paying attention to what’s happening out there. We’re going to miss Minter. He’s a true professional, a guy that even during his rehab, he was always extremely optimistic and worked hard. When he was here, he gave everything he had. We’re going to miss a guy like that,” he said to the press.

Lindor was recently linked to the New York Yankees, while another player who could potentially find a new team is Freddy Peralta. For now, however, both remain members of the Mets.

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“When it comes to Peralta, he’s still here. He’s still my teammate and just kind of what I expect, him continuing to be my teammate. Whatever happens, happens. It’s not my job. My job is to play shortstop.”

Francisco Lindor was asked about the mood of the Mets’ clubhouse as the trade deadline approaches:



“Marcus said it best earlier. He said that we’ve got to win every game. You never know what can happen. That’s the mentality here, everybody’s trying to focus on winning.



It’s… pic.twitter.com/qjQgZGLoAE — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) August 1, 2026

How will the Mets replace Minter?

To replace A.J. Minter for the rest of the season after trading him to the Minnesota Twins at the deadline, the Mets might rely heavily on their internal bullpen depth—leveraging setup arms like Brooks Raley and promoting young arms from Triple-A Syracuse—while pivoting into seller mode to retool their roster.

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Before the trade, Minter was stellar in high-leverage late-inning spots, posting a 2.35 ERA, 20 strikeouts, just 2 walks, and a 1.00 WHIP across 23.0 innings in 23 relief appearances this season.

A.J. Minter #33 of the New York Mets pitches against the Seattle Mariners.

Finalizing the roster

The season has not gone as expected for the New York Mets, even after the dismissal of Carlos Mendoza. Now, with Andy Green serving as interim manager, the team in Queens will have until August 3 to finalize the roster’s remaining moves, which could provide a renewed chance to make a push for the playoffs.