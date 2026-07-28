White Sox linked to NY Mets pitcher Clay Holmes ahead of MLB trade deadline

Clay Holmes has been linked to the White Sox before the MLB trade deadline. Here's why Chicago could target the New York Mets pitcher and what a trade might look like.

The Chicago White Sox have emerged as one of the teams linked to Clay Holmes as the MLB trade deadline approaches. With Chicago unexpectedly in the postseason race, adding another experienced starter could become a priority, and the New York Mets right-hander has surfaced as a potential fit while recovering from injury.

ESPN’s Eric Karabell believes Holmes would strengthen Chicago’s rotation if the White Sox decide to make an aggressive move. “The White Sox are legit, especially with their offense in a wide-open AL, and they need more starting pitching. Holmes is quite legit, too, when healthy, and he can pitch in multiple roles. He would fit in nicely as Chicago’s No. 3 starter, and he has playoff experience as a reliever.”

Holmes hasn’t pitched in the majors since suffering a fractured right fibula in May, but he’s progressing through a rehab assignment and could return shortly after the trade deadline. Multiple clubs have monitored his recovery, and the Mets are reportedly open to listening to offers for the veteran right-hander, with an unusual possibility of bringing him back in free agency.

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Why could the White Sox pursue Clay Holmes?

Chicago has exceeded expectations this season, and adding another proven arm behind its current rotation could strengthen the club for a potential postseason run.

Clay Holmes #35 of the Mets delivers a pitch. Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

Karabell suggested a deal that would send pitching prospect David Sandlin to New York. “Sandlin, whom the Sox traded for last offseason, throws hard and he might have a bright future, but he isn’t helping in 2026. He would help the Mets next year.“

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What would Holmes bring to Chicago?

Before his injury, Holmes had been one of the Mets’ most reliable starters, posting a 2.39 ERA over 52.2 innings before being sidelined with the fractured fibula. His ability to start games and his previous postseason experience as a reliever make him an attractive option for contenders seeking pitching depth.

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While no trade appears imminent, Holmes remains one of the most intriguing names on the pitching market. If the White Sox decide to capitalize on their strong season, adding an experienced arm like Holmes could become one of the club’s biggest moves before the deadline.