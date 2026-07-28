NY Yankees reunion with NY Mets’ Luke Weaver reportedly top need despite Cody Bellinger injury

The New York Yankees may have their sights set on bringing Luke Weaver back, but they would first need to strike a deal with the New York Mets.

The MLB trade deadline is right around the corner, and the rumor mill is in overdrive. Naturally, much of the buzz surrounds the New York Yankees, who are determined to make the final tweaks to their roster. Although Cody Bellinger’s injury has changed the Yankees’ plans, the Pinstripes aren’t losing sight of a glaring need, and that could lead them to strike a deal with their crosstown rivals, the New York Mets.

According to ESPN, the Yankees are open to parting with relief pitcher Camilo Doval. However, they would prefer to replace him rather than simply subtract a right-handed arm from their bullpen in the middle of the 2026 MLB season. As a result, many have pointed to Mets reliever Luke Weaver, who may be open to a change of scenery that wouldn’t require much of a fresh start.

“Luke Weaver. He is the reliever the [Yankees] need,” as commented by Jimmy O’Brien on Talkin’ Yanks. “The Yankees need someone who can replace Doval, someone who can get [right-handed batters] out. Go get him, the Yankees fixed [Weaver], go rescue him.”

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Weaver could be back with Yankees

After claiming Weaver off waivers in 2023, the Yankees unlocked the reliever’s potential. Weaver went on to post two strong seasons in the Bronx, including a career year in 2024, when he recorded a 2.89 ERA and struck out 103 batters. Weaver signed with the Mets as a free agent ahead of the 2026 MLB season.

Luke Weaver #30 of the New York Mets.

Although his production has been as good as expected, the Mets are struggling and appear to be trending toward becoming sellers at the trade deadline. Doing business with the organization in the Bronx is hardly an appealing option for the Mets, but the return could make it worthwhile.

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For the Yankees, just how much they would be willing to give up for Weaver remains to be seen. Regardless, having to address the void left by Bellinger‘s injury certainly doesn’t help. Still, the Yankees are usually cunning enough to figure their way around trade deadlines.

Another thing to keep an eye on

Weaver isn’t the only Mets pitcher gaining traction ahead of the trade deadline. In fact, another arm generating buzz also happens to be a former Yankee. The Chicago White Sox have been linked to Clay Holmes in a move that could influence the odds of Weaver being traded.

Although Holmes has become a starting pitcher in Queens, he previously worked as a reliever in the Bronx. The chances of the Mets moving both pitchers seem slim, but nothing can be ruled out.

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Weaver’s contract

Although Weaver is drawing plenty of interest ahead of the trade deadline, the Mets may not be in any rush to move him out of Queens. The 32-year-old is signed to a two-year, $22 million contract through 2027. Under that deal, Weaver is set to earn $9.5 million this season, followed by a $12.5 million salary in 2027, according to Spotrac.

Perhaps the Mets would prefer to trade him to avoid paying the larger portion of the contract, but parting with one of their top relievers—especially if it means strengthening the Yankees’ World Series hopes—may come with a price tag too steep for any interested team.