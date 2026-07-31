Warriors reportedly could make shocking trade for Kevin Durant

The Golden State Warriors may have reached the point where they are running out of alternatives. After missing out on superstars such as LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo during the offseason, the franchise is expected to enter the 2026-27 season with essentially the same roster that failed to make a deep playoff run a few months ago.

That reality has forced the Warriors to keep monitoring every possible opportunity that could help maximize what remains of Stephen Curry’s championship window. While there are few realistic blockbuster options available, one familiar name has surprisingly resurfaced in recent reports: Kevin Durant.

According to Brett Siegel, the Warriors have not completely abandoned the possibility of bringing Durant back if the situation in Houston were ever to change.

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Warriors reportedly still interested in Kevin Durant

Siegel reported that Golden State would immediately revisit the idea of reuniting Curry and Durant should the opportunity arise. “Specifically for the Warriors, sources say the organization has not completely moved on from the idea of one day reuniting Curry with former Warrior and two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant. Joe Lacob and the Warriors would welcome Durant back with open arms, much like they were prepared to do in 2025 before he and his business partner Rich Kleiman stopped the trade deadline deal in its tracks.”

The report indicates the Warriors’ interest has never completely disappeared, even after the failed trade discussions in 2025. Despite the speculation, many around the league view the possibility as a long shot.

Even if Durant were to reconsider his future with the Houston Rockets, he has indicated in recent years that he has no desire to return to Golden State. That history has led many fans and analysts to describe the latest report as more of a contingency plan than a realistic expectation.

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Still, with Curry entering the final stretch of his legendary career and the Warriors searching for one last championship run, they appear unwilling to completely rule out any blockbuster scenario, including another reunion with Kevin Durant.