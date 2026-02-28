NY Mets’ Freddy Peralta gives two-word answer on contract extension talks

The New York Mets made a major move this offseason by acquiring former Milwaukee Brewers ace Freddy Peralta, giving their rotation an immediate boost for the 2026 season. He joins Nolan McLean as a frontline starter, helping address one of the team’s biggest needs after a disappointing 2025 campaign.

Peralta’s presence makes the Mets stronger, but questions about his future remain. The 29-year-old is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the season, and if he leaves, the team could face another gap in the rotation. Mets president David Stearns will need to consider the long-term impact as the season progresses.

Recently, Peralta made his intentions clear about his future with the NY Mets during media availability. When asked if talks had already begun, he smiled, hesitated, and offered only two words in response, “No comment,” according to an X post from SNY.

Peralta opens up about his experience with the Mets

He later spoke about his first two weeks in New York and how he feels about the organization. “Everything has been amazing. Talking from the bottom to the top [of the organization], people from the office, everyone, they’ve been very easy for me, easy to work with. And, you know, I’m just happy to feel that they have my back,” Peralta said.

Timing of potential extension

When asked if an extension would have to happen before Opening Day or if talks could occur during the season, Peralta said, “For me, it don’t matter. I think that whenever the moment comes, we can work [on it].” This shows he is open to discussions at any point, leaving the door open for negotiations while focusing on performing on the mound.

