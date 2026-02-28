Young QB emerges as potential Aaron Rodgers’ successor with Steelers in 2026

Ty Simpson’s meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers at the 2026 NFL Combine quickly turned heads, especially as the franchise continues the search for a long-term solution at quarterback. Regardless of whether Aaron Rodgers returns for another season, the Steelers are widely expected to prioritize finding a franchise quarterback who can lead the team for the next 10 to 15 years.

The Steelers’ front office has made it clear that stability at the position remains a top organizational goal. Even if a veteran option provides short-term security, the long-term vision appears centered on developing a young signal-caller capable of anchoring the offense well into the next decade. That context makes every reported quarterback meeting in Indianapolis particularly significant.

Simpson confirmed that he met with Pittsburgh during the Combine and spoke highly of head coach Mike McCarthy and the team. “It was great. I met with them. Coach McCarthy is the guy. It was really cool. I love Coach McCarthy. I love the Steelers. I love those guys. Super excited to get to know them.” His enthusiasm only fueled speculation that the Steelers could seriously consider him in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Will Steelers draft a QB in 2026?

The Steelers might draft a QB in 2026 as, from Pittsburgh’s perspective, choosing a quarterback would align with their broader strategy. Even if Aaron Rodgers decides to return, he is not viewed as a long-term answer. The Steelers understand the importance of grooming a successor early rather than waiting until urgency forces their hand.

When asked about his interaction with Mike McCarthy, Ty Simpson emphasized how meaningful the conversation was for him. “A guy like that who has had success in the league for a long time and is well respected, any time that I get to sit in an interview and talk to him and just soak up all that knowledge, it’s anything I could ask for.” The respect between prospect and coach suggests the meeting went beyond routine formalities.

In the end, much will depend on how the draft board falls and where the Steelers feel value meets need with the No. 21 overall pick. But with Simpson openly praising the organization and Pittsburgh clearly evaluating the future at quarterback, the possibility of selecting a QB in 2026 feels less like speculation and more like a calculated next step in the franchise’s long-term plan.

