NY Mets’ HC Carlos Mendoza faces setback with key player’s injury in Wild Card hunt

The New York Mets‘ fan base is on edge as the season draws to its climax, with the team’s hopes for a Wild Card spot hanging by a thread. The Mets no longer control their destiny and are reliant on the results of the Cincinnati Reds’ final games in the regular season.

Following recent disappointing performances, head coach Carlos Mendoza is under pressure to rally his squad and meet fan expectations. However, the team faces its final two regular-season challenges without a key player, making a miracle essential for securing postseason action.

MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo broke the news that Brett Baty has been sidelined with an injury and will miss the remainder of the regular season. “Brett Baty is going on the injured list. His regular season is over,” DiComo announced on his X account. This development casts doubt over the Mets’ Wild Card prospects.

The Mets’ recent form has been inconsistent, leaving fans pessimistic. As the team grapples with this challenging situation, supporters anxiously await the outcomes of the final two matchups to determine postseason eligibility.

Other roster moves ahead of regular season’s end

As the Mets prepare for the last two critical games against the Miami Marlins, the organization has announced further roster changes. With Baty out, the Mets have called up Jared Young from Triple-A Syracuse to bolster the lineup.

Additionally, Jose Siri and Richard Lovelady have been reassigned to Triple-A Syracuse, alongside some of the roster’s top talent, as the Mets look to pull off a postseason miracle.

Despite the daunting odds, the fan base clings to hopes of seeing their team in the playoffs. The Reds currently hold the advantage for the final Wild Card spot, which adds an edge of suspense as the full schedule and matchups for the series remain uncertain.

