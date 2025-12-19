Phillies trade All-Star to Royals to create room for more offseason moves that might affect JT Realmuto

The Philadelphia Phillies are trying to stay active in the MLB offseason and faced a conundrum. Sometimes, you’ve got to give to then get. As they did a trade with the Kansas City Royals, that’s the mentality of the team who is still dealing with a tough decision to make with JT Realmuto.

The Phillies sent reliever Matt Strahm to Kansas City in exchange for Jonathan Bowlan. The only reason here is to create financial openings for the team. Strahm had a $7.5 million paycheck in 2026. As for Bowlan, he will only make $820,000 this upcoming season and has a contract through 2032 according to Luke Arcaini of Crossing Board.

The Phillies might have to make room as they have expressed their wish to retain catcher JT Realmuto and that is a heavy contract to give. It could also mean that the Phillies are looking for another big move.

The Royals are getting a pitcher seeking redemption

Strahm is a good pitcher. He is a good lefty that can absolutely ball. However, he is seeking redemption because of how his Phillies’ career ended. The last time we saw Strahm waas in the seventh inning of Game 1 of the NLDS against the Dodgers. He gave up a three-run home run to Teoscar Hernandez that sealed the win for the Dodgers. Strahm said that the team didn’t do enough field practice and that sparked a back and forth with Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowksi.

Matt Strahm #25 was traded from the Phillies to the Royals

Hence, this change of pace and scenery could help Strahm regain his best form. This is a long-awaited reunion, as Strahm spent his first two seasons with the Royals. The All-Star will enter this season at 34 years old, and he is still productive despite what the last inning pitched suggests.

What will Bowlan provide to the Phillies?

Bowlan will enter his fourth year in the MLB and the first out of Kansas City. However, he is not Strahm. Bowlan’s career record is 1-4. He had 46 strikeouts last season and allowed 37 hits and 21 runs.

Bowlan also allowed six home runs in 34 games. The Phillies will take Bowlan and try to make him a better pitcher. But all in all, the Phillies real goal is to make financial room for more moves. If he produces, all the better, but if not, then at least he is a cheap pitcher.