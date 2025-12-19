Jerry Jones has seen how Matt Eberflus’ defense has been the key factor behind the Dallas Cowboys being on the verge of playoff elimination. Despite Dak Prescott having a great season, the other side of the ball has failed in key moments.

As a result, Eberflus could be auditioning to keep his job over the next three games. In that scenario, the first major decision the defensive coordinator has made is to call plays from the coaching booth instead of the sideline. “We think it’s going to be a good adjustment.”

The Cowboys haven’t won the Super Bowl in three decades, but the good news is that Brian Schottenheimer appears to be the head coach of the future. However, what is clear is that they need to improve the defense if they want to be contenders in 2026. Matt Eberflus is on the hot seat.

Are Cowboys firing Matt Eberflus?

No. The Cowboys are not firing Matt Eberflus, and he will remain the defensive coordinator for the rest of the season. However, the big question is whether Brian Schottenheimer will keep him in 2026.

The head coach said in an interview with 105.3 The Fan that the move to the booth could be crucial. If the defense improves, this could maybe save Eberflus despite all the criticism he has received.

“At the end of the day, we all understand we need to play better on defense. That’s not a secret. Nobody has shied away from that. Certainly Matt hasn’t shied away from that. I think as we look for options and ideas, it was something Matt and I talked about. There’s no question you can see things better up in the box. You can make quicker adjustments up in the box. I think when Matt and I kind of talked through this stuff, it became very clear that that’s where we want to put him so that we can make some adjustments faster. I think it’s gonna be a great thing for us.”

