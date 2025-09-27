Trending topics:
MLB

Reds or Mets: How can each team clinch the final NL Wild Card spot?

With the NL Wild Card race heating up, both the Cincinnati Reds and the New York Mets face critical paths to clinch the final postseason spot. Here's what each team needs to stay alive

By Alexander Rosquez

Cincinnati Reds and New York Mets battle for the final NL Wild Card spot in the season’s closing stretch.
© (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) - (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)Cincinnati Reds and New York Mets battle for the final NL Wild Card spot in the season’s closing stretch.

As the 2025 MLB regular season nears its conclusion, all eyes are on the Cincinnati Reds and New York Mets, who are locked in a tight battle for the final National League Wild Card spot. With the Arizona Diamondbacks officially eliminated on Friday, only one of these two teams will punch their ticket to the postseason.

Both clubs enter Saturday’s games with identical 82-78 records. However, Cincinnati holds the all-important tiebreaker edge, having won the season series against the Mets 4-2. That means if both teams finish with the same record, the Reds would automatically claim the third NL Wild Card slot.

The intensity couldn’t be higher as both teams prepare for a weekend that could define their 2025 campaigns. With pitching matchups and late-season momentum in play, every at-bat and inning is magnified in importance.

Advertisement

How can the Reds clinch the playoffs?

For Cincinnati, the path to the playoffs is more straightforward due to their tiebreaker advantage. Several scenarios can guarantee a postseason berth for the Reds:

  • A Reds win and a Mets loss on Saturday.
  • Wins in both Saturday and Sunday games, regardless of what New York does.
  • Two Mets losses over the weekend.
Advertisement
Gavin Lux #2 of the Reds is congratulated by Terry Francona #77 after scoring in the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Gavin Lux #2 of the Reds is congratulated by Terry Francona #77 after scoring in the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

The Reds will send 2025 All-Star Andrew Abbott to the mound on Saturday against Milwaukee Brewers starter Robert Gasser. On Sunday, Brady Singer takes the hill against ace Freddy Peralta. If they capitalize on these opportunities, the Reds could clinch as early as Saturday, providing a significant morale boost heading into the playoffs.

Advertisement
Torey Lovullo admits painful truth after Diamondbacks eliminated

see also

Torey Lovullo admits painful truth after Diamondbacks eliminated

How can the Mets clinch the playoffs?

For New York, the road is slightly more complicated. The Mets must rely on both their performance and some help from Cincinnati:

  • Both Reds losses on Saturday and Sunday, coupled with at least one Mets win.
  • One Reds loss combined with two Mets wins over the weekend.
Advertisement

The Mets will counter with Clay Holmes on Saturday against the Miami Marlins’ Eury Perez, while Sunday’s starter remains unannounced against Edward Cabrera. The Mets will need clutch hitting, sharp pitching, and tight defense to overcome the tiebreaker deficit and secure a playoff spot.

Survey

Who will clinch the final NL Wild Card spot this weekend?

ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Advertisement

As the weekend unfolds, every pitch, hit, and defensive play could determine which team extends their season and which one goes home. With playoff hopes hanging in the balance, both the Reds and Mets know that there is no margin for error.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
ALSO READ
Carlos Mendoza makes ‘costly’ admission after Mets’ collapse vs Marlins as playoff hopes fade
MLB

Carlos Mendoza makes ‘costly’ admission after Mets’ collapse vs Marlins as playoff hopes fade

McLean sends strong message after career-high strikeouts vs Cubs as Mets chase playoff spot
MLB

McLean sends strong message after career-high strikeouts vs Cubs as Mets chase playoff spot

Cubs’ Pete Crow-Armstrong draws inspiration from NFL star in explaining stellar performance vs Mets
MLB

Cubs’ Pete Crow-Armstrong draws inspiration from NFL star in explaining stellar performance vs Mets

Julian Alvarez scores an awe-inspiring goal in Madrid’s Derby: How many free kick goals did Lionel Messi score vs Real Madrid?
Soccer

Julian Alvarez scores an awe-inspiring goal in Madrid’s Derby: How many free kick goals did Lionel Messi score vs Real Madrid?

Better Collective Logo