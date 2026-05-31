NY Mets manager Carlos Mendoza is confident Nolan McLean can quickly turn around his recent struggles

Nolan McLean has not been performing at his best recently for the New York Mets. However, Carlos Mendoza is confident he can regain his form.

The New York Mets’ 2026 MLB season has been a true rollercoaster. Carlos Mendoza’s team had found one of its most consistent performers in Nolan McLean, but recent struggles and a drop in form have affected somehow the team’s overall performance in Queens.

The manager could be on alert regarding this situation. However, ahead of a new matchup against the Miami Marlins, he made it clear that the pitcher can simply turn things around.

“This is the first time he’s been challenged at this level, but if somebody’s equipped to make adjustments and go out there and compete, it’s Nolan,” Mendoza said.

Advertisement

In a crucial point of the season where every setback could mean falling a step behind in the playoff race, the Mets cannot afford to ease off the gas. McLean, one of their most consistent performers, will need to quickly regain his form.

“This is the first time he’s been challenged at this level, but if somebody’s equipped to make adjustments and go out there and compete, it’s Nolan.”



Carlos Mendoza talks about Nolan McLean’s struggles in his last couple of outings: pic.twitter.com/diQEUYv8iO — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) May 31, 2026

McLean must raise his level down the stretch

After a red-hot start to the 2026 season where he posted a stellar 2.55 ERA and a 33.3% strikeout rate through April, Nolan McLean hit a major rough patch in May. During the month, his ERA skyrocketed to 6.92 while his strikeout rate declined to 25.4%.

Advertisement

The drop-off was heavily driven by his last two starts, where he surrendered 13 earned runs and four home runs in just nine innings. This sudden regression stems from a mix of mechanical and control issues; McLean has struggled to land his off-speed pitches, frequently fallen behind in counts, and raised his arm angle by five degrees.

Nolan McLean #26 of the New York Mets pitches.

Are the Mets still in the playoff race?

Despite a rough start that left them at 25-33 heading into their final May matchup against the Marlins, the Mets are technically still alive in the postseason race, though the mountain is getting steeper. Sitting 15 games behind the division-leading Braves, any realistic path to October lies through the Wild Card, where they currently sit 6.5 games back of the final spot.

Advertisement

What’s next for Carlos Mendoza’s Mets?

Following their series-closer against the Marlins, Carlos Mendoza’s Mets will immediately pack their bags for a challenging six-game West Coast road trip to kick off the month of June. The stretch begins on Monday with a three-game set against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, followed by a three-game weekend matchup against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.

This grueling road stretch will test Mendoza’s struggling bullpen and sub-par offense before the team finally returns to Queens on June 9 for a much-needed home stand at Citi Field against the St. Louis Cardinals.