Mexico vs Australia LIVE: Start time and how to watch! International friendly before 2026 World Cup

Mexico face Australia in an international friendly ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Want to know how to watch and when it kicks off? Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action.

Mexico face Australia in an international friendly as part of their preparations for the 2026 World Cup, with only a few days remaining before the tournament begins. Mexico will host both the World Cup and this matchup at the Rose Bowl, while Javier Aguirre’s side look to make a final impression before the official squad announcement.

El Tri arrive after defeating Ghana 2-0 in the first of their three pre-World Cup friendlies. However, this clash against Australia carries even greater significance, as it will be the final opportunity for players on the bubble to earn a place in Aguirre’s final 26-man roster before the tournament gets underway.

Meanwhile, Australia present a much tougher test after also beginning their World Cup camp in early May. The Socceroos won both of their March friendlies, beating Cameroon 1-0 thanks to a goal from Jordan Bos before cruising to a 5-1 victory over Curacao with goals from Awer Mabil, Alessandro Circati, Jordan Bos, and a brace from Nestory Irankunda.