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Mexico vs Australia LIVE: Start time and how to watch! International friendly before 2026 World Cup

Mexico face Australia in an international friendly ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Want to know how to watch and when it kicks off? Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action.

Roberto Alvarado of Mexico and Nishan Velupillay of Australia.
© Manuel Velasquez /Lintao Zhang /Getty ImagesRoberto Alvarado of Mexico and Nishan Velupillay of Australia.

Mexico face Australia in an international friendly as part of their preparations for the 2026 World Cup, with only a few days remaining before the tournament begins. Mexico will host both the World Cup and this matchup at the Rose Bowl, while Javier Aguirre’s side look to make a final impression before the official squad announcement.

El Tri arrive after defeating Ghana 2-0 in the first of their three pre-World Cup friendlies. However, this clash against Australia carries even greater significance, as it will be the final opportunity for players on the bubble to earn a place in Aguirre’s final 26-man roster before the tournament gets underway.

Meanwhile, Australia present a much tougher test after also beginning their World Cup camp in early May. The Socceroos won both of their March friendlies, beating Cameroon 1-0 thanks to a goal from Jordan Bos before cruising to a 5-1 victory over Curacao with goals from Awer Mabil, Alessandro Circati, Jordan Bos, and a brace from Nestory Irankunda.

Tonight's venue

The Rose Bowl is an outdoor stadium located in Pasadena, California. Opened in October 1922, it is recognized as a National Historic Landmark and a California Historic Civil Engineering landmark. The iconic venue will also serve as one of the host stadiums for the 2026 World Cup, making tonight's match another important event in its storied history.

Start time and how to watch

Mexico vs Australia will get underway at 10:00 PM ET (PT: 7:00 PM)

Watch this International friendly match between Mexico and Australia live in the USA on Univision, TUDN, FOX Deportes, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and ViX.

Mexico and Australia clash in international friendly

Welcome to our live blog of today's international friendly!

Mexico face Australia at the Rose Bowl in one of their final matches before the 2026 World Cup.

Stay with us for key updates, important moments, and minute-by-minute coverage as Mexico and Australia battle it out in California.

Emilio Abad
Emilio Abad
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