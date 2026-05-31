NY Yankees reportedly not alone in sweepstakes for Tarik Skubal ahead of potential deadline departure

Rumors are swirling around Detroit Tigers starter Tarik Skubal, with the New York Yankees heavily linked as a potential suitor as the 2026 trade market begins to heat up.

Ever since an injury threatened to derail Tarik Skubal’s regular season, trade rumors have swirled around the Detroit Tigers’ ace. Though Skubal’s offseason arbitration hearing went in his favor, Detroit’s recent freefall out of contention could force the front office into seller mode ahead of the MLB trade deadline—with the New York Yankees looming as a heavily interested suitor.

However, the Bronx Bombers aren’t alone. According to The New York Post’s Jon Heyman, the Chicago Cubs have quietly emerged as a legitimate frontrunner to land the dominant left-hander if Detroit chooses to pivot, as The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal suggested that he would be available in the trade deadline.

With the Yankees reportedly among four teams who have already kicked the tires on Skubal’s availability, Chicago’s entry into the sweepstakes adds serious fuel to the fire. Teams are already feeling the crunch as they navigate a shortened timeline, with the trade window slamming shut on Monday, August 3, at 6:00 PM ET.

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Any contender looking to strike a deal already knows the price tag will be astronomical, as several rival MLB executives have leaked the reported king’s ransom Detroit is demanding in exchange for its prized pitcher.

Tarik Skubal has already resumed playing catch after elbow surgery.

Which team could be a better fit for Skubal between Yanks and Cubs?

While the final decision ultimately rests on what kind of package Detroit prefers, the Yankees and Cubs offer two vastly different landing spots. Chicago represents a rising contender trying to capitalize on its recent momentum, while New York offers the unmatched spotlight and historical pressure of the Bronx.

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Any rotation in baseball would be ecstatic to add a healthy Skubal, who pitched to a stellar 2.70 ERA and a 0.95 WHIP over seven starts before landing on the injured list. However, the Yankees might actually be the lesser fit; New York already boasts an elite pitching staff that is only getting stronger with the impending return of reigning ace Gerrit Cole.

On the other hand, the Cubs look like the far more logical destination. Skubal would immediately plug into the top of a rotation desperately seeking a bona fide, true Friday-night ace. If he can return from his elbow procedure and replicate the numbers he put up in Detroit, he could single-handedly transform Chicago into the team to beat in the National League.