Why are Eze, Gyokeres not starting today for Arsenal vs PSG in 2026 UEFA Champions League final?

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal will begin the 2026 UEFA Champions League final with Eberechi Eze and Viktor Gyokeres among the options on the bench.

If Arsenal defeat PSG today, they will lift the UEFA Champions League trophy for the first time in the club’s history. For this crucial encounter, Mikel Arteta has opted to start with Eberechi Eze and Viktor Gyokeres on the bench as part of a purely tactical decision.

Arsenal’s lineup features several other attackers who have also enjoyed outstanding seasons: Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, and Leandro Trossard. The trio is expected to rotate and move fluidly across the entire front line.

The Gunners are looking to make a statement in Budapest as they attempt to become unbeaten Champions League winners. It will not be an easy task, however, as they will be facing the reigning champions, PSG, who are aiming to lift the trophy for a second consecutive season.

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Eze’s injury is now behind him

Eberechi Eze suffered a calf injury in late March that kept him out of action for part of April, and later picked up a minor muscular niggle during a Premier League match against Newcastle United on April 25th.

Eberechi Eze of Arsenal.

However, after successfully returning to the pitch and helping Arsenal secure the Premier League title, Eze has put his fitness concerns behind him and is ready to feature in the club’s ultimate European showcase.

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Gyokeres’ impact on Arsenal this season

Viktor Gyokeres has enjoyed a stellar campaign leading the line for Arsenal during the 2025–26 season, proving to be the elite focal point Mikel Arteta’s attack needed. The Swedish powerhouse made 36 appearances in the Premier League, spearheading the Gunners’ title-winning charge with an impressive return of 14 goals and 1 assist.

His clinical output extended directly onto the European stage as well, where he delivered 5 goals and 2 assists in 12 UEFA Champions League matches, helping secure Arsenal’s spot in the final.