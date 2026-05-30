Is there a halftime show at the break of PSG vs Arsenal in the 2026 UEFA Champions League final?

As anticipation builds around the UEFA Champions League Final 2026 featuring Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal, fans are curious about whether the break will deliver a surprise entertainment moment or stick to tradition.

There is no halftime show during the UEFA Champions League Final between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal. The break in the match follows the traditional soccer format, meaning players return to the pitch after 15 minutes. Follow PSG vs Arsenal with us for live updates!

According to the matchday structure for the 2026 final, all major entertainment takes place before kickoff, not during halftime. UEFA has maintained a clear separation between sport and entertainment during the match itself.

The well-known “Kick Off Show”, which in recent years has featured global artists, is designed as a pre-match spectacle and ends before the game begins. This year, The Killers will be the headlining band set to get the audience dancing before Arsenal look to join the list of undefeated Champions League winners.

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Why doesn’t the Champions League final have a halftime performance?

The UEFA Champions League Final does not feature a halftime performance because UEFA prioritizes a traditional soccer format, where the 15-minute break is reserved exclusively for tactical adjustments and player recovery.

Pyrotechnics go off as Alesso performs prior to the UEFA Champions League 2022/23 final match (Source: Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Unlike entertainment-driven events such as the Super Bowl, UEFA keeps the focus on competition rather than mid-match spectacle. The UCL follows standard Laws of the Game, meaning there is no entertainment segment during the interval.

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The only organized show linked to the event is the pre-match “Kick Off Show”, which takes place before the players enter the pitch and not during halftime, with UEFA investing a lot of money for this pregame UCL show.

What happens during halftime of PSG vs Arsenal?

During the UEFA Champions League Final between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal, the halftime period consists of a standard 15-minute break with no entertainment, no performances and no on-pitch activity.

Players immediately head to the dressing rooms, where the focus shifts entirely to tactical adjustments, recovery and preparation for the second half. This interval is strictly reserved for team operations.

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Coaches use this short window to correct positioning issues, adjust game plans and prepare substitutions depending on how the match has unfolded in the first 45 minutes. Medical staff also play a key role during this period.

This structure has remained consistent across Champions League finals, including recent editions such as the 2025 final in Munich, reinforcing UEFA’s traditional approach where entertainment is limited to pre-match ceremonies.

What is the Kick Off Show and when does it take place?

The Kick Off Show is UEFA’s official pre-match entertainment segment for the UCL Final, held just minutes before kickoff and designed as a global music performance that opens the event without interfering with the match itself.

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It is not part of halftime or in-game action, but rather a pre-game spectacle that sets the atmosphere inside the stadium and for the worldwide broadcast audience. It is presented in collaboration with Pepsi.

The performance typically happens after pre-match ceremonies—such as team line-ups and trophy presentations—but before the referee’s opening whistle. Once the show ends, the stadium transitions directly into match mode.

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The 2026 edition features The Killers as headliners, who are expected to perform some of their biggest hits, including the iconic song “Mr. Brightside”, from their 2004 album Hot Fuss. The pre-show will begin at approximately 11:45 AM ET.