Trending topics:
Bolavip Logo
SOCCER SCHEDULE
Champions League

PSG vs Arsenal LIVE: Second half underway! 2026 UEFA Champions League final (0-1)

Paris Saint-Germain face Arsenal in the 2026 Champions League final in Budapest as both teams fight for Europe’s biggest prize. Follow our minute‑by‑minute coverage!

Kai Havertz of Arsenal celebrates scoring his team's first goal.
© Lars Baron/Getty ImagesKai Havertz of Arsenal celebrates scoring his team's first goal.

The soccer world turns its attention to Budapest on Saturday as Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal meet in the 2026 UEFA Champions League final at the Puskás Arena. The matchup brings together the defending European champions and the newly crowned Premier League winners, with Arsenal seeking the first Champions League title in club history under manager Mikel Arteta.

PSG enter the final with confidence after another impressive European campaign under Luis Enrique. The French giants eliminated Arsenal in last season’s semifinals and have built a reputation for thriving against English opposition in recent years. Led by a dynamic attack and a balanced squad, PSG are aiming to become just the second club in the modern Champions League era to successfully defend the trophy.

For Arsenal, the final represents an opportunity to complete one of the most memorable seasons in the club’s history. After ending a 22-year wait for a Premier League title, the Gunners now have a chance to add European glory to their achievements. With two elite teams, contrasting styles, and history on the line, Budapest is set to host one of the most anticipated matches of the 2026 soccer calendar.

45' – Second half is underway! (0-1)

The second half is now underway in this UEFA Champions League final as PSG and Arsenal return to action. Arsenal look to protect their lead after Havertz’s opener, while PSG push to level the score and shift the momentum.

First‑half summary (0‑1)

PSG controlled most of the possession in the first half, but it was Arsenal who made it count. Havertz struck the opener and the Gunners stayed compact, disciplined, and efficient without the ball.

Key first‑half stats:

  • Ball possession: 77% Arsenal vs 23% PSG

  • Total shots: 2 Arsenal vs 6 PSG

  • Shots on target: 1 Arsenal vs 1 PSG

  • Corners: 0 Arsenal vs 4 PSG

  • Passes completed: 69 Arsenal vs 306 PSG

Half-time whistle (0-1)

The first half comes to an end. Arsenal lead at the break thanks to Havertz’s opener, while PSG head to the dressing room still searching for a way to level the score.

45'+5 – Raya holds a dangerous delivery (0-1)

Raya has to react quickly, gathering Fabian’s tense cross‑shot in two attempts to keep Arsenal in control.

45'+3 – Marquinhos with a heroic block (0-1)

Marquinhos comes up with a massive intervention, throwing himself between Havertz and the goal to deny what looked like Arsenal’s second of the night. A lifesaving block from the Brazilian.

45'+2 – Doue blasts it over (0-1)

Doue sends it into the stands. The Frenchman leans back on the strike, and PSG still can’t find the target in this first half.

45' – Six minutes added on (0-1)

The fourth official signals six minutes of stoppage time to close out the first half.

42' – Fabian heads wide under pressure (0-1)

Nuno swings in the cross, Hincapie clears, and Fabian rises for a forced header… but it flies wide of the post.

41' – Achraf wastes possession with a poor touch (0-1)

Achraf rushes it and plays a first‑time ball toward Dembele, but the lofted pass is way off. Arsenal deal with it comfortably and the danger evaporates

40' – Tempers flare after Achraf’s swing (0-1)

Things boil over with Achraf. The Moroccan catches Havertz with his arm and the German goes down, sparking a burst of tension in this high‑voltage final.

38' – Arsenal crowd every zone on the pitch (0-1)

Arsenal have bodies in every area of the field, making PSG’s press far more complicated and turning this stretch into a real headache for Luis Enrique.

37' – Gabriel rises strong in the box (0-1)

Gabriel attacks the ball with authority, climbing above Marquinhos. Havertz gets his header off just a split second before the Arsenal center‑back can make contact.

35' – Saka can’t spark the counter (0-1)

Saka tries to break into transition, but his first touch lets him down. PSG win it back immediately, they’re recovering the ball incredibly fast in this stretch of the final.

33' – PSG settle in the attacking half (0-1)

PSG establish themselves deep in Arsenal territory and start circulating the ball, probing for a defensive mistake. Arsenal, though, look completely at ease in this kind of scenario.

32' – Nothing in the Nuno Mendes incident (0-1)

There was nothing in the Nuno Mendes shout, just an accidental collision with Gabriel, with the ball nowhere near the play.

31' – Gabriel comes up huge again (0-1)

And Gabriel saves Arsenal once more. He times a superb tackle inside the box to stop Doué just as the PSG winger was about to pull the trigger. Tremendous defending.

30' – Back underway as PSG push forward (0-1)

Play resumes. PSG immediately go back on the front foot, while Arsenal drop into a compact shape to absorb the pressure.

26' – Safonov receiving treatment (0-1)

Safonov has ice applied to the back of his head as he tries to shake off the dizziness. The match is momentarily paused while the PSG keeper is attended to.

26' – Safonov saves bravely and takes a hit (0-1)

Huge stop from Safonov. Saka bursts down the right and fires a low cross into the box, but the keeper comes out fearlessly to punch it clear… and takes a knock to the back of the head from Marquinhos in the process.

25' – Brief slowdown in the tempo (0-1)

The match takes a short breather after a blistering start. Mosquera deliberately slows down a throw‑in and buys PSG a few extra seconds.

22' – Referee steps in to sort it out (0-1)

The referee has to intervene after Hincapie tries to take a throw‑in that actually belonged to PSG, forcing the German official to correct the situation.

21' – Raya reads it perfectly (0-1)

David Raya comes off his line with great awareness and intercepts Vitinha’s through ball, which had no clear target.

20' – Gabriel dominates in the air again (0-1)

Gabriel reads it early and powers forward to clear yet another long ball played in behind him.

19' – Long‑ball battle takes over (0-1)

The match has shifted into a duel of long balls. Both teams’ high presses are shutting down any chance of building through possession.

17' – Kvaratskhelia’s backheel doesn’t come off (0-1)

Kvaratskhelia tries a flashy backheel inside the box, but the execution isn’t there and Arsenal recover possession.

16' – PSG appeal for a handball (0-1)

PSG shout for a penalty after a rebound appears to strike Saka’s arm inside the box. The referee waves play on as Arsenal clear the danger.

14' – Nuno Mendes escapes the pressure (0-1)

Nuno Mendes barely squeezes out of the press, and the German referee gives him a lifeline by calling a foul on one of the Arsenal defenders.

11' – Incredible recovery from Gabriel (0-1)

A miraculous intervention from Gabriel. The Brazilian center‑back throws himself to the ground and pokes the ball away just as Kvaratskhelia was about to finish the one‑on‑one.

9' – Saka commits the foul (0-1)

Bukayo Saka goes in too aggressively on the press and brings down Dembélé, giving PSG a free kick.

8' – Saliba steps up to clear (0-1)

PSG respond almost immediately. William Saliba stretches to his limit to clear Doue’s dangerous cross and prevent a quick equalizer.

6' – GOOOOOAL FOR ARSENAL! HAVERTZ SCORES! (0-1)

Arsenal strike first! Kai Havertz smashes it in and stuns PSG early as the Gunners take a 1–0 lead in Budapest.

5' – Saka wins the aerial duel (0-0)

Bukayo Saka reacts quickly, rises above Fabián Ruiz, and draws a foul as Arsenal push forward.

3' – Nuno Mendes breaks lines (0-0)

Nuno Mendes drives across the pitch, gliding past pressure as he advances. Arsenal’s intensity remains relentless in these early minutes.

2' – Arsenal with the first attacking move (0-0)

Arsenal produce the first offensive action of the match. PSG’s high defensive line steps up perfectly to neutralize Rice’s wide free‑kick delivery. Paris regain possession and play out from the back.

0' – GAME ON! (0-0)

The UEFA Champions League final between PSG and Arsenal is underway at the Puskas Arena.

Players on the pitch!

Both teams are lined up for the pre‑match protocol at the Puskes Aréna. The atmosphere is electric as PSG and Arsenal prepare for kickoff in Budapest.

Every song they played before PSG vs Arsenal

The atmosphere inside the Puskás Aréna rises early, as The Killers take over the pre‑match stage with a set that lifts the crowd long before kickoff and sets the tone for the Champions League final between PSG and Arsenal.

Electric atmosphere in Budapest as The Killers fire up the crowd

The Killers have been selected as this year’s headliners, setting the stage at the Puskás Aréna before PSG and Arsenal battle for Europe’s biggest prize. The atmosphere is already building as both teams get ready for kickoff in Budapest, where the Gunners could join the group of unbeaten Champions League winners.

Head to Head – PSG vs Arsenal

Here’s how both teams compare ahead of today’s UEFA Champions League final:

H2H Record  

PSG: 2 wins

Draws: 2

Arsenal: 2 wins

Previous Meetings:

May 7, 2025 – UEFA Champions League

PSG 2‑1 Arsenal

April 29, 2025 – UEFA Champions League

Arsenal 0‑1 PSG

October 1, 2024 – UEFA Champions League

Arsenal 2‑0 PSG

Both teams are warming up on the field!

Players from both sides are out on the pitch at the Puskas Arena going through their warm‑up routines as we get closer to kickoff.

Today’s venue

Today’s action takes place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary. The country’s largest stadium, it has an official capacity of 67,215 spectators and stands as one of Europe’s most modern and impressive soccer venues, a fitting stage for this Champions League final.

PSG Lineup Confirmed

PSG’s starting XI: Matvey Safonov; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Vitinha, Joao Neves, Fabian Ruiz; Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Arsenal Lineup Confirmed

Arsenal’s starting XI: David Raya; Yerson Mosquera, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Piero Hincapie; Declan Rice, Myles Lewis‑Skelly; Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard; Kai Havertz.

Today’s referees

The match will be officiated by Daniel Siebert, appointed by UEFA’s Referees Committee to lead the crew for this Champions League final at Wembley.

Full officiating team:

Referee: Daniel Siebert (GER)

Assistant Referees: Jan Seidel (GER), Rafael Foltyn (GER)

Fourth Official: Felix Zwayer (GER)

VAR: Christian Dingert (GER)

Assistant VAR: Marco Fritz (GER)

Fifth Official: Guadalupe Porras (ESP)

Kickoff time and how to watch

The UEFA Champions League final between PSG and Arsenal kicks off at 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT on Saturday, May 30, 2026, live from Wembley Stadium in London.

In the United States, the match will be broadcast on CBS, Univision, and TUDN. For streaming options, the final will be available on Fubo, Paramount+, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, DAZN, and ViX.

PSG and Arsenal clash in the Champions League final

Welcome to our live blog! This time, PSG and Arsenal meet in the UEFA Champions League final as both teams look to close out their remarkable seasons with Europe’s biggest prize. Stay with us for all the action and minute‑by‑minute updates from Budapest’s Puskas Arena.

Alexander Rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Advertisement
Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions