PSG vs Arsenal LIVE: Second half underway! 2026 UEFA Champions League final (0-1)

The soccer world turns its attention to Budapest on Saturday as Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal meet in the 2026 UEFA Champions League final at the Puskás Arena. The matchup brings together the defending European champions and the newly crowned Premier League winners, with Arsenal seeking the first Champions League title in club history under manager Mikel Arteta.

PSG enter the final with confidence after another impressive European campaign under Luis Enrique. The French giants eliminated Arsenal in last season’s semifinals and have built a reputation for thriving against English opposition in recent years. Led by a dynamic attack and a balanced squad, PSG are aiming to become just the second club in the modern Champions League era to successfully defend the trophy.

For Arsenal, the final represents an opportunity to complete one of the most memorable seasons in the club’s history. After ending a 22-year wait for a Premier League title, the Gunners now have a chance to add European glory to their achievements. With two elite teams, contrasting styles, and history on the line, Budapest is set to host one of the most anticipated matches of the 2026 soccer calendar.