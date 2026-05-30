What happens if Arsenal win, tie or lose vs PSG today in 2026 UEFA Champions League final?

Arsenal face Paris Saint-Germain in the 2026 UEFA Champions League final. Here's what happens if the Gunners win, draw, or lose in Budapest.

The 2026 UEFA Champions League final has arrived, with Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain set to meet at Budapest’s Puskas Arena in one of the most anticipated matches of the European season. Both clubs enter the showdown after impressive campaigns and with the opportunity to add another major trophy to their growing list of achievements. Follow PSG vs Arsenal live with us!

Across seven previous competitive meetings, Arsenal and PSG have each claimed two victories, while three matches ended in draws. Last season, PSG advanced past the Gunners in the semifinals, but Arsenal had previously earned a victory over the French side during the league phase, reinforcing how evenly matched these teams have been.

Arsenal could also join the exclusive list of unbeaten Champions League winners, adding even more weight to what is already a historic opportunity for Mikel Arteta’s squad.

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The final also features two contrasting approaches. PSG arrive as reigning European champions under Luis Enrique, led by attacking stars such as Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Desire Doue. Arsenal, meanwhile, enter the match as Premier League champions after building one of the strongest defensive records in European soccer this season.

Martin Odegaard of Arsenal lifts the Premier League trophy. Michael Regan/Getty Images

What happens if Arsenal beat PSG?

An Arsenal victory would crown the North London club as UEFA Champions League champions for the first time in club history. After already ending their long wait for a Premier League title, lifting Europe’s most prestigious trophy would complete a remarkable domestic and continental double for Arsenal.

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Winning the Champions League would also secure Arsenal’s place in several major international competitions. The champions qualify for the UEFA Super Cup, the FIFA Intercontinental Cup, the FIFA Club World Cup, and the next edition of the UEFA Champions League.

What happens if Arsenal and PSG tie?

If the score is level after 90 minutes, the final doesn’t end in a draw. Instead, the match moves to extra time, consisting of two 15-minute periods. Should one team take the lead and remain ahead after the additional 30 minutes, that club would be declared champion.

If the score remains tied after overtime, the winner would be determined by a penalty shootout. The Champions League trophy must be awarded on the night, meaning there are no replays or shared titles.

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What happens if Arsenal lose against PSG?

If Arsenal lose, PSG would successfully defend their UEFA Champions League crown and be officially crowned European champions once again, reinforcing their status as one of Europe’s dominant forces under Luis Enrique.

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For Arsenal, defeat would mean finishing as runners‑up despite an outstanding season that included a Premier League title, echoing the disappointment of the 2006 Champions League final and delaying their pursuit of European soccer’s biggest prize.