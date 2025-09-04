NY Mets manager Carlos Mendoza makes candid admission about Ryan Helsley’s recent struggles

The New York Mets entered Wednesday night’s matchup with cautious optimism, but another bullpen collapse left them empty-handed. Once again, the spotlight fell on Ryan Helsley, the hard-throwing reliever acquired at the trade deadline, whose season with New York has unraveled almost as fast as his fastball leaves his hand.

Helsley’s seventh-inning appearance proved decisive. Protecting a one-run deficit, he surrendered a three-run homer to the Detroit Tigers’ Kerry Carpenter, a 100-mph fastball that turned into a 106.3 mph rocket into the right-field seats. That swing widened the gap to 6-2, and the Mets never recovered, ultimately falling to the Tigers.

For Helsley, it was another outing that raised eyebrows. His ERA with New York now sits at 11.45 across 14 appearances, a stark contrast from the 3.00 ERA he carried in St. Louis before the trade. For a pitcher with two All-Star selections, the struggle to regain form has become one of the Mets’ most pressing questions.

Why has Helsley lost his command?

Manager Carlos Mendoza admitted postgame that even the coaching staff is searching for answers. “That’s the frustrating part here,” Mendoza said via SNYtv. “You look up and it’s 102 [mph] and they continue to take good swings. Talking to Hef [Jeremy Hefner], how do we help this guy? Because right now we’re not doing it.”

Mendoza emphasized that Helsley’s inability to elevate his fastball has left him vulnerable. Carpenter’s homer, he noted, came on a pitch in the power zone for left-handed hitters. “When he’s at his best, he’s able to elevate the fastball, and right now we’re not doing that.”

What does Helsley say about his struggles?

Helsley acknowledged the frustration. “Feels like [I] make a good pitch and it gets hit and then mistakes obviously get hit as well,” he said. “Feels like guys are swinging at 100 like it’s 91 right now.”

The reliever explained that he’s trying to return to basics while adjusting his mechanics to avoid tipping pitches. “Obviously, the hands have changed and the positioning has changed. It’s felt pretty good overall. The more I do it, the more I get comfortable with it.”

Do the Mets still believe in him?

Despite the results, Mendoza dismissed any suggestion that New York’s pressure is the root cause. “I wouldn’t say New York. This guy is a closer… big league players go through stretches where it’s hard. But I wouldn’t put it on New York. This guy’s built for it.”

Teammate Clay Holmes, himself a former closer, offered a note of support. “There’s a lot that goes on with moving teams, moving roles. We all have a lot of confidence in Ryan. His stuff’s still there, he has the makeup, he has the work ethic. Guys like that, you can see him coming out the other end really good.”