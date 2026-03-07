NY Mets manager Carlos Mendoza makes something clear about Kodai Senga ahead of upcoming 2026 MLB season

The most intense preparation for the 2026 MLB season began several days ago, and the New York Mets are one of the teams with serious championship aspirations. Carlos Mendoza has managed to build a roster with top talent, including Kodai Senga.

Something has changed in Senga recently, and that is clearly good news for the Mets. His manager made this clear in recent remarks to the press, specifying the areas where the Japanese pitcher has made adjustments.

“It’s because he’s healthy. You see a Kodai Senga in the clubhouse smiling, more interaction with teammates. He’s not in the training room getting treatment,” the manager started.

Mendoza also added: “He’s just like a healthy player that is able to do a lot of different things. You know, that’s the personality so… Definitely a different version this year from him.”

Senga seeks a bigger role

Japanese pitcher Kodai Senga enters the 2026 season with a “do or don’t” mentality, determined to move past the injury-riddled campaigns that hampered his recent performance.

After finishing 2025 with a 7-6 record, a 3.02 ERA, and 109 strikeouts over 113.1 innings, the Mets’ right-hander is focused on reclaiming the dominant form that saw him record a 1.47 ERA before a hamstring strain derailed his momentum last June.

With a 1.31 WHIP that he aims to lower by refining his command and a fastball that has already hit 97 mph this spring, Senga’s primary goal is clear: staying on the mound for a full season to prove he remains an elite rotation staple.