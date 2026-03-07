Mike Sullivan sends clear message on Vincent Trocheck, Chris Drury after NY Rangers failed to complete blockbuster trade

Mike Sullivan addressed the recent speculation surrounding Vincent Trocheck and after all the trade discussions with the New York Rangers, offering insight into how the organization approached the situation.

Despite interest from several teams before the NHL deadline, the Rangers ultimately decided to keep the veteran after failing to receive the level of return they were seeking. Sullivan made it clear that both the coaching staff and the front office understand Trocheck’s value to the team. “I know how much we value Troch and what he brings to this team. If Chris were going to make a deal, it was going to be because he was going to put the organization in a better position moving forward.”

Those comments reflect the careful approach taken by general manager Chris Drury during the deadline period. While rumors linked Trocheck to teams like the Minnesota Wild and the Carolina Hurricanes, the Rangers chose not to move the player unless the deal clearly benefited New York’s long-term outlook.

Could the Rangers still trade Vincent Trocheck in the offseason?

Even though Vincent Trocheck remained with the Rangers at the deadline, the possibility of a future trade has not completely disappeared. Several reports indicated that discussions took place with interested teams, but none of the offers reached the compensation threshold that Drury had in mind.

Because of that, the situation could easily resurface during the summer. The offseason typically provides more flexibility for teams to restructure their rosters, which might create the right conditions for a deal that makes sense for both sides.

For now, Trocheck remains an important piece of the Rangers’ lineup as they try to finish the season on a strong note. However, with the team struggling in the Eastern Conference standings, Drury will evaluate what’s best for next season in the quest for an elusive Stanley Cup.

