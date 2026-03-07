Trending topics:
MLB

NY Mets encouraged to bring back beloved 36-year-old veteran before opening day

The New York Mets are being urged to reunite with a 36-year-old fan favorite from their 2024 roster to bring experience and depth ahead of Opening Day.

By Alexander Rosquez

Carlos Mendoza #64 of the New York Mets.
© Rich Storry/Getty ImagesCarlos Mendoza #64 of the New York Mets.

The New York Mets are entering the 2026 season with a fresh roster after a tough finish in 2025. Last year, they missed the playoffs by just one game and said goodbye to longtime players like Pete Alonso, Edwin Diaz, Brandon Nimmo, and Jeff McNeil.

Even with new trades and free-agent signings, some experts think the Mets could benefit from bringing back a familiar face. Veteran infielder Jose Iglesias, 36, was a key part of the team’s clubhouse culture during the 2024 season and had a strong on-field performance.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post suggested that the Mets—and even teams like the San Diego Padres and Boston Red Sox—might want to reach out to Iglesias, who is at home in North Miami and ready to play. The Mets, Padres, and Red Sox should all consider Jose Iglesias, who remains at home in North Miami, ready and waiting for a call,” Heyman wrote. Heyman wrote.

Struggles after leaving New York

After leaving the Mets, Iglesias had a tough season with the Padres, hitting just 66 OPS+ and recording -0.7 bWAR compared to his strong 136 OPS+ and 3.1 bWAR in New York. While his numbers dropped, his leadership and experience in the clubhouse were highly valued by the team.

Jose Iglesias #7 with the Padres runs after hitting an RBI double.
Could Iglesias return to Queens?

The Mets have depth in their infield, but bringing back Iglesias could add experience and leadership to the roster. Whether the Mets will give him another chance remains to be seen.

