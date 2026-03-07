How much are Max Holloway, Charles Oliveira getting paid for UFC 326 BMF title fight?

The UFC 326 event promises to be one heck of a night for the MMA world. Two fan-favorites go face-to-face as Max Holloway will battle Charles Oliveira for the BMF belt. However, how much are both fighters earning?

While reports haven’t disclosed any fighter purse, Max Holloway earned around $1 million for his fight at UFC 300 vs. Justin Gaethje, plus an additional $600 thousand in bonuses. When he fought at UFC 308, Yahoo Sports reported that he earned $1.4 million. He should be earning around that mark again, given that he is the defending champion.

Holloway’s career earnings are estimated to be around the $12.5 million mark, excluding undisclosed bonuses. Holloway is one of the most profitable names the UFC has had for about a decade. He embodies the ‘any time, any place, anywhere’ mantra, and his style is very fan-friendly.

How much is Charles Oliveira earning at UFC 326?

Just like Holloway, Charles Oliveira is one of those fighters fans always tune to see. His paychecks rose significantly when he got lightweight gold. According to TheSportingNews, Oliveira earned $1.142 million for his title fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 269.

However, Sportcasting and GiveMeSport reported his paycheck decreased a bit for his UFC 309 fight against Michael Chandler, where he reportedly earned $1,071 million. Being the holder of most UFC finishes in history, Oliveira has earned north of a million dollars in fight bonuses during his UFC career.

Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira already fought before

Eleven years ago, two young up-and-comers fought. Holloway beat Oliveira by TKO due to the Brazilian suffering a weird throat injury during the fight. However, that fight presented very different versions of each fighter. Now, both are more mature and have championship pedigree.

Also, that fight was at featherweight, while this one will be at lightweight. This means both fighters have less weight to cut, and could carry more power into their shots.