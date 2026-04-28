NY Mets manager Carlos Mendoza still believes in his roster, despite the struggles

The New York Mets rank near the bottom in key offensive categories, and the current outlook is even more delicate. Despite this situation, Carlos Mendoza continues to trust his players and believes they can quickly turn the page.

“I believe in those guys. I will continue to do so. It’s my job to get the best of them, it’s our job. You’ve got to believe in your players,” the manager stated to the press.

The recent series against the Colorado Rockies was a clear reflection of what the season has been like for the Queens team. Nine wins and 19 losses leave them tied with the Philadelphia Phillies as the worst in the NL East. Can they turn the situation around in the short term?

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Another blow for Carlos Mendoza

The New York Mets officially placed Kodai Senga on the 15-day injured list, due to lumbar spine inflammation. The move is retroactive to Monday after Senga struggled significantly in his last start against the Rockies, lasting only 2.2 innings and seeing his season ERA balloon to 9.00.

Kodai Senga #34 of the New York Mets.

Following a rough 0-4 start to the 2026 campaign, Senga has already received an epidural to manage the back issue, while the team has recalled top prospect Christian Scott from Triple-A Syracuse to fill his spot in the rotation.

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What’s next for the Mets?

Following their recent series against the Rockies, the New York Mets are set to continue their homestand at Citi Field with a three-game series against the Washington Nationals, starting tonight, April 28, and running through April 30. Immediately following that, the team will embark on a lengthy road trip, beginning with an interleague matchup against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim from May 1 to May 3.

The Mets will then head to Colorado for a three-game set against the Rockies (May 4–6) before concluding the swing with three games against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix from May 8 to May 10.