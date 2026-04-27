Brandon Nimmo says NY Mets can still turn things around despite 9-19 start

Brandon Nimmo remains optimistic about his former club despite their current struggles, believing the New York Mets have the talent to pull out of their early-season tailspin. Having experienced the highs and lows of playing in Queens, the outfielder recently reflected on the unpredictable nature of baseball during a difficult stretch for his old teammates.

According to Greg Joyce, the veteran addressed the situation before the Rangers took on the Yankees on Monday night. “I don’t think anything surprises me anymore. I was part of that team that started off [0-5 in 2024], and then from May 15 on was the best team in baseball,” Nimmo noted regarding the fact that Carlos Mendoza took the Mets to a situation not seen since 1983 during this 9-19 start.

Nimmo emphasized that the long MLB schedule provides enough room for the Mets to “right the ship” if they can find their rhythm soon. “Baseball, it takes a long time to have a good or bad season. So there’s still plenty of time for them to right the ship. And there’s still plenty of time for teams that are hot to go bad,” he concluded.

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Nimmo doing great in Texas

While the Mets search for answers, Nimmo has been a vital part of a Texas Rangers squad that currently sits at a respectable 14-15 record in the competitive AL West. The left fielder has maintained a strong presence at the top of the lineup, providing the kind of consistent on-base threat that the Rangers’ coaching staff expected when they acquired him.

Brandon Nimmo is raking to start his Rangers tenure 💪



.316 AVG | 7 XBH | .909 OPS | 159 wRC+



All 24 of his hits for Texas this season:pic.twitter.com/UdEzoRZFAL — Baseball Performances (@MLBPerformances) April 17, 2026

Statistically, Nimmo has been impressive in Arlington, posting a .280 batting average with 4 home runs and 12 RBI through his first 29 games of the 2026 season. His elite .348 on-base percentage and ability to drive the ball into the gaps have helped the Rangers stay within striking distance of the division lead while providing veteran leadership in the dugout.

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If Nimmo were still in Flushing, his current form would likely provide a massive boost to a Mets offense that has been shut out five times already this year. His disciplined approach at the plate and knack for sparking rallies are exactly what New York is missing as they struggle to produce runs during their current slide.