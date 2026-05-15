Colts DC Lou Anarumo endorses DE Laiatu Latu to have big impact in one key category in the 2026 NFL season

The Indianapolis Colts might have a game-wrecker in defensive end Laiatu Latu, according to defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

The Indianapolis Colts collapsed in the second half of the 2025 NFL season, but that doesn’t mean they are a bad team. In fact, defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo predicts Laiatu Latu will have a leap in quality, and that could help the team go back into the playoffs and end the drought.

The Colts were the second-worst defense in passing yards last season. However, by putting big pressure on the opposing quarterback, that could change. Anarumo sais defensive end Laiatu Latu will have a breakthrough season.

“He’s not built like a typical defensive end,” Anarumo said. “He’s a jack of all trades… He is going to be unbelievable as he continues his process as a football player. He was on his way to 10 plus sacks last year, I think he’ll get there this year without a doubt.”

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The Colts added muscle to the defensive line

Arden Key, Micheal Clemons, George Gumbs, and Caden Curry are new names on the Colts to help improve the pass-rush. They join the likes of Latu and DeForest Buckner. They also picked second-rounder CJ Allen as a linebacker.

MANIFESTING a Laiatu Latu breakout season 🙏 🔥



(h/t @PassRushDiary) pic.twitter.com/TVxpZGKOoQ — Colts Muse (@ColtsMusee) April 20, 2026

Latu ended with 8.5 sacks, 45 tackles, 10 QB hits, and he also racked up an impressive three interceptions from the defensive end position. Latu also had five passes defended and one forced fumble. He is a force to be reckoned with and the Colts are banking on him.

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The Colts have a hump to get over

The Colts haven’t reached the playoffs since the 2020. Shane Steichen has had three seasons and he has always wandered around the .500 mark. A 9-8, and then two 8-9 seasons followed. Steichen has done plenty without a proper quarterback, but the need to get into the playoffs is actually one that needs to be solved.