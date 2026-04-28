NY Mets rank near bottom in key offensive categories amid early-season struggles

The New York Mets continue to face significant challenges at the plate, as their 9-19 start to the 2026 season reflects one of the weakest offensive performances in the league. With Carlos Mendoza leading the team through a difficult stretch, concerns have grown around production and overall consistency.

According to MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo, the Mets’ offensive numbers place them near the bottom across nearly every major category. “Mets offensive ranks through 28 games: Runs: 30th, Runs/game: 30th, Home runs: 28th, AVG: 27th, OBP: 30th, SLG: 30th, wOBA: 30th, wRC+: 30th, OPS: 30th, OPS+: 30th,” he shared on X, highlighting the extent of the team’s struggles.

The lack of production has shown up across the board, with the Mets sitting last or near last in key metrics such as runs, on-base percentage, and slugging. Through 28 games, the offense has struggled to create consistent scoring chances, putting added pressure on the pitching staff. And while Bo Bichette said the Mets are still alive, he acknowledged an ongoing identity issue holding the group back.

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Offensive struggles define Mets’ early-season performance

New York’s issues at the plate extend beyond one area, affecting both power and contact. Ranking near the bottom in home runs, batting average, and OPS, the lineup has struggled to produce timely hits or sustained rallies.

Marcus Semien and manager Carlos Mendoza of the Mets look on against the Cubs. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Pressure builds, but no clear move on managerial future

Amid the struggles, speculation has begun to surface regarding Mendoza’s future as manager. However, there have been no indications from the organization that a change is imminent, despite recent high-profile managerial moves across the league.

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The recent departures of Alex Cora from the Boston Red Sox and Rob Thomson from the Philadelphia Phillies have intensified the conversation, but the Mets appear to be taking a more measured approach for now.

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With the season still in its early stages, the focus remains on finding offensive solutions that can help stabilize performance before the gap in the standings grows further.